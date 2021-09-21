September is Library Card Sign Up Month!Starting September 1 we will have library cards featuring Grogu (Baby Yoda). We’ll also be waiving old fines and fees. Call 217-477-5223 ext. 113 for details.
Opening Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
Banned Books Week: September 26 — October 2, 2021. Books unite us. Sharing stories important to us means sharing a part of ourselves. Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Reading—especially books that extend beyond our own experiences—expands our worldview. Censorship, on the other hand, divides us and creates barriers. Join Danville Public Library as we celebrate Banned Books Week with trivia, games, and more!
September 28: Anime Club. Starting this month, a new Anime Club for teens. Snacks, shows, crafts, and activities. Drop in to the Teen Zone today to vote on what we watch. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 28: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 10 — 14.
September 28: Skills 2 Succeed: Getting and Keeping Your Dream Job. We are partnering with Goodwill Industries Career Development to present a series on getting the job you want, from resumes to job retention. Today’s session is “Into the Wild”. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room. Visit tinyurl.com/DPL-JobSkills
September 28: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 29: Build a Lightsaber! On Wednesday evenings during the month of September, anyone can come in for a Star Wars lightsaber building experience (using pool noodles). 3:30 — 7:00 starting September 1.
September 29: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
September 30: Anything Tech for Teens: A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week’s we’re covering Mobile Devices Tips & Tricks. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
September 30: Great Horned Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight. Naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw is giving a presentation on Great Horned Owls and how he discovered them in a park in St. Louis, MO. 6:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
October 1: Senior Coffee Time: Enjoy a social time with friends old and new around coffee (or tea!) and games. For seniors 60 and older. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room.
October 2: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room starting Sept 4
October 2: Mindful Mornings. Relax your way into the weekend with meditation and good vibes Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: September Theme: Draw Baby Yoda. Each month we will have an art prompt. Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is an Ewok. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Pick up coloring sheets at the library. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children’s room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. Contest begins on September 7.Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Homecoming Dress Giveaway: Come to the Teen Zone to choose a homecoming dress. Open to all Vermilion County students.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Inside Out, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan and Toy Story. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We’re starting with visits to local business and day care centers. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: We are excited to provide this new service to our patrons. The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we’ll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books, 217-477-5225 for children’s books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print and audiobooks.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
Star Wars Prizes! Sign up for or renew your Danville Public Library Card in the month of September for a chance to win Star Wars prizes like an animatronic Baby Yoda, a Star Wars book signed by the authors, and more! Don’t forget to take a selfie at our Star Wars background with your new card for a chance to win an original painting by John Jansky!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt by Steve Metzger and Miki Sakamoto on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Teen Online Art Show: Show off your artistic talents to your community! Submit your artwork and we will display it on our website. If your entry gets the most DPL staff votes you could win a Merge cube and VR Goggles! Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. September theme: Self Portraits. Entry due Friday, September 24. To enter visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenArt
Teen Subscription Book Box: Our popular teen subscription box program blends elements of a monthly subscription box with elements of a traditional book club. September’s book is We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl/DPL-SeptemberBox
Wonder Garden Club:Make a wind chime and learn about the wind.Reserve your kit at tinyurl.com/DPL-SeptemberGarden or call 217-477-5225. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-Youtube
Teen Zone Hours for the School Year: Starting August 23. Monday 2:30-8, Tuesday 2:30-6, Wednesday 2:30-6, Thursday 2:30-8, Friday CLOSED, Saturday 10-3.