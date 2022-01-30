Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
Winter Reading Program for all Ages: Cozy up with a good book this winter. Our Winter Reading Program runs from December 20, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
February 8: Presidential Marriages & Romances. This one-hour program will offer an entertaining look at the marriages, romances, and love lives of the Presidents. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom Register at bit.ly/DPL-Presidents
February 10: Teen Book Club. We will be hosting our teen subscription box meeting on Zoom this month. Stop by to discuss January’s book, Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee. 4:00 p.m. on Zoom Register at bit.ly/DPL-LokiBook
February 11: Learn to Cross-Stitch with Amara! Learn how to create beautiful embroidered projects with Amara from the Reference department! In this program we will talk about what cross stitch is, how it is different from embroidery, and the materials that are used to create projects. 4:00 p.m. on Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Stitch
February 12: Vaccine Clinic. The Illinois Department of Public Health is partnering with Danville Public Library to provide Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer is authorized for ages 12+. Moderna is authorized for ages 18+. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/IDHP-Vaccine 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Children's Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child's) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. February's Challenge is "I Love..." To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children's Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week's craft is a Dr. Seuss Keychain. You can also contact the Children's Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children’s room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. The February contest begins on January 31. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, The Goonies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Home Alone, Hotel Transylvania, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Inside Out, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, and Toy Story.. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We're starting with visits to local business and daycares. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Do you miss browsing the shelves because you aren't sure what you want? Talk to a librarian about what you like! We'll talk to you about your taste in books or movies and select items that could interest you. We can pick out a selection of books, audiobooks, Music CDs, or DVDs for you to pick up at curbside. Call (217) 477-5228 to talk to a staff member today!
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Fox vs Winter by Corey R. Tabor on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Tween Subscription Book Box! Our February Box features A Whale of the Wild by Rosanne Parry. Subscription includes a Book Club Meeting in March. Supplies limited. Open to children aged 8-12. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TweenWhale Funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
Used Book Sale: Due to overwhelming popularity, we're keeping our Used Book Sale year-round! Payment is a "pay what you want" donation at the Circulation Desk. Your donation supports Danville Library Foundation and Danville Public Library.
Wonder Garden Club: Create a mini-Zen Garden! Learn how your mini Japanese Zen Garden can help relieve stress, improve focus, and create a sense of well-being. Visit tinyurl.com/DPL-WonderZen or call 217-477-5225. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube