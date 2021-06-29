Art Contests!
Did you know that Danville Public Library runs two art contests each month?
For kids pre-K through middle school, we have the Children’s Art Challenge. Each month we issue a new challenge and award prizes to the winners. Our challenge for July is In the Summertime. Enter by clicking HERE.
Teens have their own contest called Teen Online Art Show. In July, show us your Fireworks! Literal or no, portray the feeling of Fireworks.
Summer Reading Program
Reading Colors Your World!
It’s not too late to join in the fun. Running through July 31, our Summer Reading Program is open to all ages.
Win books, badges, and other prizes, as well as the chance to win gift cards to local favorites like Royal Donut, Adventure Awaits, Jocko’s, Mad Goat, and more!
Save the Date: Kai Con!
Coming up on August 6 & 7, Danville Public Library is going to transform into a center for martial arts, Asian arts & crafts, and more!
Whether you’re a fan of The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai or you want to experience a bit of Asian culture, we’ll have you covered.
Adulting 101 for Teens
A weekly program focused on life skills and “adulting” skills that teens might not learn in school.
Learn about financial aid, scholarships, mental health resources, moving out, and more!
Book Clubs Are Murder
You’re never too old to start a new career, so believes elderly widow Mrs. Pollifax when she becomes a CIA spy at an age when most people are retiring.
Our murder mystery-themed book club will be discussing The Unexpected Mrs. Pollifax by Dorothy Gilman this month on July 22 at 4:30.
Teen Subscription Book Club
Our popular teen subscription box program blends elements of a monthly subscription box with elements of a traditional book club.
July’s book is Ziggy, Stardust & Me by James Brandon.
DPL Writers’ Group
We discuss various topics including and not limited to our current writing progress, self-publishing resourcees, and topics to assist in learning about the tricks and tools of writing.
Every 2nd & 4th Saturday of the month at 10:00 a.m.