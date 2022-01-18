Curbside Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
Did you know? Danville Public Library does not charge overdue fines on any of our items. If you return a book or any other DPL* item late, you will not be charged. *We still have to charge for late items that belong to other libraries, as they set their own policies.
Winter Reading Program for all Ages: Cozy up with a good book this winter. Our Winter Reading Program runs from December 20, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
January 26: An Evening with Silvia Moreno-Garcia. The bestselling and award-winning author of Mexican Gothic discusses her newest book, Velvet Was the Night, and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraftian horror. Silvia Moreno-Garcia will be joined in conversation with author Gus Moreno. Join us on Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_SilviaMoreno-Garcia
Children's Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child's) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. January's Challenge is "Happy New Year" To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children's Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week's craft is a Penguin Thermometer. You can also contact the Children's Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children's room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. January contest begins on January 3. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, The Goonies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Home Alone, Hotel Transylvania, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Inside Out, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, and Toy Story.. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we'll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books and audiovisual materials, 217-477-5225 for children's books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print.
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Lola Love Stories by Anna McQuinn and Rosalind Beardshaw on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Teen Subscription Book Box: Our popular teen subscription box program blends elements of a subscription box with elements of a traditional book club. January's book is Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenBooks
Used Book Sale: Due to overwhelming popularity, we're keeping our Used Book Sale year-round! Payment is a "pay what you want" donation at the Circulation Desk. Your donation supports Danville Library Foundation and Danville Public Library.
Wonder Garden Club: Pinecone Birdfeeder Feed your feathered friends in the winter. Visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Birdfeeder or call 217-477-5225. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube