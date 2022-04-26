Survey: Danville Public Library is looking for your input to gain insights about the many programs and services offered through the Library. Whether you have a library card or not, we'd love to hear from you. The survey should take no more than 10 minutes. We appreciate your input! Visit surveymonkey.com/r/DPL2022
May 2: Anime Club. Danville Public Library's Anime Club meets every Monday to watch anime, discuss our favorites, and enjoy fun anime/manga themed activities. Snacks are provided. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 3: A Visit From Henry David Thoreau. The famous philosopher/author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) will visit the Danville Public Library through the dramatic skills of experienced scholar-actor Kevin Radaker. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Radaker will present a 45 minute dramatic monologue set in 1860 using the words of Thoreau, followed by a question an answer time in character and a separate question and answer period about the scholarly process.
May 3: Beginner's Tech Class. Want to use a computer, but don't know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
May 3: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 pm in the Children's Program Room. Ages 8-13.
May 3: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
May 4: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 5: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library's cool technology. This week we're covering Sphero Balls. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 7: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
Children's Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week's craft is: Flower Bouquet. You can also contact the Children's Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have A Pig, a Fox, and a Box by Jonathan Fenske on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Used Book Sale: Due to overwhelming popularity, we're keeping our Used Book Sale year-round! Payment is a "pay what you want" donation at the Circulation Desk. Your donation supports Danville Library Foundation and Danville Public Library.
Wonder Garden Club: Mother's Day Flower Pot! Decorate a flower pot and plant a flower for Mom or someone you love. Kit includes everything you need to create your own snazzy flower pot as well as instructions on planting and taking care of your flower. Visit https://tinyurl.com/DPL-FlowerPot or call 217-477-5225 to reserve your kit. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.