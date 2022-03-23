March 28: Anime Club. Danville Public Library’s Anime Club meets every Monday to watch anime, discuss our favorites, and enjoy fun anime/manga themed activities. Snacks are provided. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 29: Skills 2 Succeed: Getting and Keeping Your Dream Job. We are partnering with Goodwill Industries Career Development to present a series on getting the job you want, from resumes to job retention. Todays’ session is “Test Drive the CAR Technique.” 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
March 29: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Board Game Night. Play your favorite game with your friends. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
March 29: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 30: An Evening with Jenny Lawson. Join us for an evening with the #1 New York Times bestselling author and award-winning humorist Jenny Lawson as she discusses her most recent memoir, Broken (in the best possible way), and her brilliantly funny body of work. Live on Zoom at 7:00 p.m. Register at bit.ly/ILP_JennyLawson Watch Party in 1st Floor Meeting Room!
March 30: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 31: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Pen. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 1: Hop Downtown. Danville Public Library is partnering with the City of Danville to bring in this Springtime First Friday event. We will have a petting zoo and kiddie train outside the library and crafts for all ages inside the library.
April 2: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. April’s Challenge is “Earth Day Every Day” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 for the list of movies and to reserve your movie packet.
Suggest a Purchase: Is there an item you are interested in that DPL doesn’t own? Let us know and we may add it to our collection. tinyurl.com/DPL-Suggestions
Tablets for Tweens. Danville Public Library’s Children’s Department is excited to announce that we have iPads available for Tween use. The iPads are pre-installed with games and apps that are sure to capture the imagination and promote lifelong learning. Tweens can make videos with Stop Motion Studio, record music with GarageBand, design graphics with Canva, and so much more!
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.