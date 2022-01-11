Curbside Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
Did You Know? Danville Public Library is currently Curbside only with a Computer Lab in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Copy and fax services are also available.
Personal Shopping: Do you miss browsing the shelves because you aren’t sure what you want? Talk to a librarian about what you like! The library has staff trained to talk to you about what your taste is in books or movies and pick out items that could interest you. Have a conversation with a staff member, and we can pick out a selection of books, audiobooks or DVDs for you to pick up at curbside that fit your taste. This is a FREE service available to anyone with a library card. Call (217) 477-5228 to talk to a staff member today!
Winter Reading Program for all Ages: Cozy up with a good book this winter. Our Winter Reading Program runs from December 20, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
January 17: DPL Writer’s Group. Our group is open to writers of all kinds: poets, bloggers, fanfic writers, published, and unpublished. 4:00 p.m. on Zoom. For adults, ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Writers
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. January’s Challenge is “Happy New Year” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Beaded Snowman Necklace. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children’s room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. January contest begins on January 3. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, The Goonies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Home Alone, Hotel Transylvania, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Inside Out, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, and Toy Story.. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!