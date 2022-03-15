March 21 — March 25: School’s Out; The Library’s In: Around the World in a Week. Join us daily at 2 pm as we travel to different countries and explore new cultures. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 21: Anime Club. Danville Public Library’s Anime Club meets every Monday to watch anime, discuss our favorites, and enjoy fun anime/manga themed activities. Snacks are provided. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 21: Organizing 101: Spring Cleaning. Organizational expert Jennifer Barnes will join us for a Zoom presentation on how to tackle your Spring Cleaning with more efficacy and less stress! Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/DPL-Organizing
March 21: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-Tween3D 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21.
March 22: Beginner’s Tech Class: Computer Basics. Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
March 22: Teen Party. This month’s Teen Party is all about Spring Break! Stop by to celebrate some much needed time off school. Have some snacks, play some games, and just hang out! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 22: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the First Floor Meeting Room. Ages 8-13.
March 22: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 23: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 23: Rules of the Road Class. Take your Rules of the Road Course at the Library! Due to COVID-19, classes are subject to cancellation. Pre-registration is required for all classes. Call to register at 217-477-5220. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room
March 24: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Printing. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 24: Murder & a Meal Book Club Our murder mystery book is rebranding itself to include dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant, then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month we’re discussing Clutch of Constables by Ngaio Marsh. 4:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
March 26: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We’re starting with visits to local business and daycares. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Mailing Supplies: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost to cover supplies.
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.