Danville, Ill.-New Hours: Monday 9a-8p, Tuesday & Wednesday 9a-6p, Thursday 9a-8p, Friday & Saturday 10a-3p.
Teen Zone has new Summer Hours: Monday 12-8; Tuesday 12-6; Wednesday 12-6; Thursday 12-8; Friday 12-3; Saturday 10-3
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
June 22: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the Teen Zone. Space is limited, so please register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Wee Wigglers or call 217-477-5225.
June 22: Adulting 101 Class for teens. Tips and tricks for moving on beyond high school. Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone. This week: Voting How-To’s!
June 23: Dungeons & Dragons. This programs is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenDD
June 24: Anything Tech for Teens: A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week we’re covering Mobile Device Tips & Tricks. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 24: Book Clubs are Murder! Our murder mystery themed book club is back in person. 4:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This month we are discussing Death at La Fenice by Donna Leon. Register at tinyurl.com/DPLBookClub
Date: DPL Writer’s Group is back in person! Our group is open to writers of all kinds: poets, bloggers, fanfic writers, published, and unpublished. This week we’re discussing the use of the five senses in writing. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room. For adults, ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WritersGroup
Adult Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for adults. Our current craft is Tissue Paper Flowers. Contact the Reference Desk at 217-477-5228 to reserve a kit for Curbside Pick Up.
Adult Subscription Box. Our May Box features A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-AdultBookBox
Children’s Art Challenge: Each month we will have a new art challenge. Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month in three categories (Pre-K to 2nd grade, 3rd to 5th grade, and 6th to 8th grade). Submissions must be family-friendly. June’s challenge: Color Your World. Submit your work by visiting tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a bug jar. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is Happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville