Coming up! January 6, 2022: an Evening with LeVar Burton. Danville Public Library and Danville Library Foundation present a very special live virtual event. LeVar Burton is joining us via Zoom for a moderated conversation featuring audience questions. We are also hosting a Watch Party in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Register at bit.ly/DPL-LeVar
Holiday Hours: Danville Public Library will be closed on Saturday, January 1. We will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3.
Winter Reading Program for all Ages: Cozy up with a good book this winter. Our Winter Reading Program runs from December 20, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
December 20 — 31: School’s Out; the Library’s In! We’ll have a variety of crafts available all day, every day during Winter Break. Drop in to the Children’s Department to see what we have!
December 27: Anime Club. Meeting every Monday to watch anime, discuss our favorites, and have fun anime/manga themed activities. Snacks will be provided. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 28: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-12.
December 28: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 29: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. In December we’re starting a new campaign with GIANTS, so it’s a great time for new players to join the group. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 29: Wednesday Craft Nights. Drop in for All Ages Crafts every Wednesday. Each week we have a different craft for you to work your creative muscles on. This week let’s make New Year’s Resolution Journals. 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 1st floor meeting room.
December 30: Anything Tech for Teens: Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Printing. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 31: Senior Coffee Time: Enjoy a social time with friends old and new around coffee (or tea!) and games. For seniors 60 and older. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. December’s Challenge is “Holiday Fun” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children’s room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. December contest begins on December 1. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Snowman Stocking Ornament. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
For Your Convenience Mail Supplies Store: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost.
Holiday Used Book Sale: We have used books for sale throughout the Holiday Season. Payment is a “pay what you want” donation at the Circulation Desk.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, The Goonies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Home Alone, Hotel Transylvania, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Inside Out, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, and Toy Story.. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We’re starting with visits to local business and daycares. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: We are excited to provide this new service to our patrons. The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we’ll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books and audiovisual materials, 217-477-5225 for children’s books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Pete the Cat Saves Christmas by Eric Litwin and James Dean on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Tween Subscription Book Box! Our December Box features Sal and Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez. Subscription includes a Book Club Meeting in January. Supplies limited. Open to children aged 10-14. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-SalGabi. Funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube