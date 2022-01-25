Springfield, IL, January 24, 2022… Goodwill’s Danville Retail Store and Donation Center is moving into a larger space to accommodate growth. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1507 N. Bowman Avenue Rd. in Danville, Illinois. Goodwill, known for its selection of gently donated clothing, accessories, housewares, shoes, and electronics, closed its current Gilbert Street location on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7 p.m. to accommodate the move of inventory and fixtures. The new 15,000 sq. ft. space on Bowman Avenue Rd. will allow more merchandise to be displayed on the sales floor and allow the organization to expand their Career Services area to meet the increased demand for services in the Danville community.
“With the newly renovated 15,000 sq. ft. location, we will be able to increase our retail footprint and incorporate a modern and open look, this store will be a new destination for the community of Danville and visitors in the area,” said Wally J. Proenza, Vice President of Retail Operations at Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries (LLGI).
“The Danville community has been very supportive of our organization over the past 10 years. During that time, we have continued to see an increased need for career development and training. Moving to our new location will also allow us to expand our very successful Career Center which served 2,400 members of the Danville community in 2021 by offering free employment services, training, and education,” said President and CEO, Ron Culves.
Customers will continue to enjoy convenient drive-up donation access, more parking space, and a larger selection of fresh merchandise, along with a pleasant shopping experience. All of the store’s current employees will move to the new location and the hours of operation will remain the same — Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Noon to 6 p.m.
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries is a non-profit organization that provides free job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for veterans, people who have a disability, lack of education or job experience, or face employment challenges. In central and southern Illinois, LLGI operates 15 retail stores and donation centers, and an outlet store.