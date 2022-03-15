DANVILLE — Jim Wilmot isn’t too concerned about competition from across the border for the soon-to-be constructed Golden Nugget Danville Casino.
Churchill Downs Inc. plans to build a $260 million casino and 125-room hotel on the east side of Terre Haute, Ind., located about an hour southeast of Danville.
Construction is scheduled to start as soon as late May, company officials told the Indiana Gaming Commission this month. The project will be located on a 50-acre site near the Interstate 70-Indiana 46 interchange.
“We certainly have to take (the location) into account,” said Wilmot, vice president of gaming for New York-based Wilmorite Management Group LLC, which will develop the Danville casino. “We always assumed Terre Haute would get open before us. We’re happy that is not the case. It’s something we’re going to watch, obviously.”
Wilmot said it’s not unusual to have casinos located fairly close to one another.
“In some regions, there are six, seven, eight right on top of each other,” he said.
Wilmot’s company has developed four casinos and sold one — del Lago in 2019 in Waterloo, N.Y.
He said there is no hard and fast metric on deciding where to locate. Wilmot operated one casino that was within 70 miles of another one, “and we were able to do good revenues, and they were able to do good revenues.”
Tim Dudley, CEO of Vermilion Advantage, an economic development entity for the region, said he doubted the Danville casino’s proximity to Terre Haute will pose a problem.
“You’ve got a huge block of people in Lafayette (Ind.),” he said. “There’s a bigger block of people in northern Indiana. Even if they do (travel to Terre Haute), they’re going to want to dry different things.”
Dudley said he believes Danville is in good hands.
“Golden Nugget and the Wilmot family have got these all over the country,” he said. “They know what they’re doing. They know what people to hire.”
The Illinois Gaming Board on March 10 approved a preliminary finding of suitability for the Danville casino. Application has been made to break ground, and Wilmot said he hopes that can happen the end of March or early April, with completion in 11 months.
The final test phase happens right before opening, when state gaming officials determine everything is working properly — from cashiers functioning to slot machines operating and “there’s a long and thorough evaluation process of the entity,” Wilmot said.
Wilmot said the company still needs to close on financing for the $97 million project.
A pre-bid opening starts in two weeks. Wilmot has begun interviewing candidates for a general manager, who will then put a team around him or her.
Staff will be brought in later, he said.
Wilmot said his company has a good relationship with Danville Area Community College, which could play an important role.
“I look forward to creating with them and working with them in their current programs,” he said.