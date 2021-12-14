Danville Area Community College’s Dual Credit program allows high school students to take college-level courses and receive college and high school credits. The completed courses and grades are recorded on both the high school transcript and college transcript. The courses must be approved by the high school in advance. The Spring 2022 term begins Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
DACC offers 4 Dual Credit Options:
Traditional Dual Credit
Students take courses at DACC (day or night), online, or at the high school, during their high school day. Courses are transfer and career oriented
College Express:
14+ Career Programs offered in partnership with the high schools and VVEDS. Students are transported to DACC for classes.
Project Lead the Way:
Pre-Engineering program; courses are on DACC campus
Middle College:
Program for Juniors and Seniors who are experiencing barriers toward high school completion. Courses are career and transfer oriented.
For more information about Dual Credit:
Contact your High School Counselor for your options and permission.
Contact Amie Musk, DACC Academic Advisor at 217-443-8750 or amusk@dacc.edu for guidance on future, college degree requirements.