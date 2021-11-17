Danville Area Community College’s Community Education department is offering several holiday events for December 2021.
To register or for more information call 217-554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu. The Community Education Office is located on the DACC Campus in the Clock Tower Center, Room 106, 2000 East Main St., Danville.
DECEMBER 2021 HOLIDAY EVENTS ARE:
- CRAFT CLASS: Christmas Ornaments – Thursday, Dec. 2 & 9; $25.
- LUNCH & LEARN: Vermilion County Victorian Christmas – Tuesday, Dec. 7; $20. This is a very special event with a very special luncheon event that you do not want to miss.
- VIRTUAL TRIP: Purdue Christmas – Friday, Dec. 17; $10