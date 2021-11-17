DANVILLE – The holidays are right around the corner and finding time to shop, bake, decorate and enjoy time with loved ones can be challenging. Do you have someone who is difficult to buy for? This year surprise them with a handmade wreath. Fresh wreaths add natural beauty to our homes, look festive and fill the air with their wonderful fragrance. If they enjoy being crafty, attend the Vermilion County Master Gardener Wreath Making Class together! Give them the gift of a fresh wreath, an evening out and a new decorating skill.
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners will again hold their seasonal “Make a Holiday Wreath” class on Tuesday, December 7. The class will start at 6 p.m. and take place at International Greenhouse Company at 70 Eastgate Drive in Danville. Master Gardeners Mary Stonecipher and Pat Sollars will explain how to create a beautiful wreath. A $15 fee includes a metal wreath ring, floral wire, pinecones and a variety of fresh evergreens. Bring ribbon and decorations to add your own personal style. Master Gardeners will be on hand to help make a bow from your ribbon. You may wish to bring hand pruners to cut branches and garden gloves to protect your hands.
Register now, as this class fills up quickly and we are unable to take walk-ins. Your $15 fee reserves your seat. Attendees should bring a mask and may pay with cash or check at the Vermilion County Extension Office at 3164 North Vermilion, Danville. Credit card payments may be processed online through the University of Illinois Extension website at https://go.illinois.edu/VCMGWreathClass If you have questions, contact the Extension Office at (217) 442-8615. Proceeds from this class fund Master Gardener programs in Vermilion County.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.