Members of the Hoopeston City Council conducted a short virtual meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Jeff Wise said the decision to conduct a virtual meeting was made after city hall was closed to the public due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community. City hall is expected to remain closed to the public for the remainder of the month.
After the meeting concluded, Wise said he hopes this will be the only time the council needs to meet remotely.
“With city hall closing, we thought it was appropriate to just go ahead and do remote for tonight,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll be in the council room for the next meeting.”
The move to virtual prompted Wise to postpone appointing a replacement fill the currently-empty Ward II alderman seat on the council.
Wise put out the call for applicants to fill the seat, which was previously occupied by Wise prior to him being selected by the council to replace the late Bill Crusinberry as mayor, during the last city council meeting.
Wise said the council will make the appointment at the next meeting.
The virtual meeting itself was rather short, lasting less than 10 minutes as two aldermen were missing and most of the remaining members of the council had nothing to report.
Alderwoman Lourdine Florek was the only council member with an item on the agenda for the evening.
Earlier this month, Florek informed the council that the Environmental Protection Agency is making regarding phosphate levels for wastewater treatment systems.
She said the city will need to have a consultant come in and look at the city’s system to see how they can comply with these new changes.
Florek said she wants to go with Fehr-Graham engineers of Champaign to develop a plan to handle the changes.
She said this plan is due to the EPA in April.
Florek said one of the engineers with the company was involved with designing and constructing the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
She said the engineer will work closely with John McBride, owner of ERH Enterprises, which the city contracts to handle the wastewater treatment plant.
Florek put forth a motion to hire Fehr-Graham to handle wastewater phosphate study and the council approved it in a 5-0 vote.