The Hoopeston City Council revived the Citizens Advisory Committee during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The committee, which none of the council members could recall ever being implemented by the council, is outlined in the city’s ordinance book.
Mayor Jeff Wise is spearheading an effort to have the council review and revise the city’s outdated ordinances and one of the items he came across while reviewing the ordinances was the Citizens Advisory Committee.
The ordinance, as written on the city’s website, reads as follows:
“The citizens advisory committee is organized for the following purposes and has the power and authority as follows:
A. To investigate, determine and recommend to the city planning commission a statement of goals of city planning and city policies for the purpose of an orderly and beneficial operation, growth and expansion of the city;
B. To investigate and establish the nature and extent of the problems existing within the community and to report the same to the planning commission;
C. To recommend and suggest, after proper investigation, the existing means or the means which could be established for dealing and solving the problems existing within the community;
D. To make recommendations and suggestions, after proper investigation, for necessary and needed improvements in the community;
E. To inform the citizens of the committee of the problems and needs of the community;
F. To have such other duties and authority as may be incidental and necessary to the discharge of the goals of the community as set forth in this chapter.”
When Wise initially unveiled his plans to revive the Citizens Advisory Committee he asked each council member to nominate four individuals from their wards to fill the 35-person committee the ordinance, as written, required.
Council members agreed that a 35-person committee would be too large to function properly, the main issues being finding 35 people interested in serving on the committee and then being able to find a meeting time that would suit the schedules of all those involved, and revised the ordinance to require only 19 members.
The revised ordinance would require the mayor to appoint three members and each council member to appoint two members from their individual wards. To qualify to serve on the committee a person must either live in or own a business in the ward they are representing. Members cannot be employed by the city or serve on any other city committees or commissions.
The revised ordinance was presented during Tuesday’s board meeting for discussion and approval.
When Wise asked the council for any questions about the ordinance, Alderwoman Lourdine Florek asked if the council could consider eliminating this ordinance.
Wise said Florek could make the motion to eliminate the ordinance and the council could consider the motion.
“I’d be happy to do that,” Florek said.
Florek said the committee, even with the revised ordinance, was still too big.
“Nineteen is still too big to be effective in my opinion,” she said.
Florek said people are less likely to participate in efforts likes this than they were in the past.
“People are less likely now to participate in the civic process than they were when I first came here,” she said.
Florek said she thinks the committee would be a “futile effort” and was reluctant to nominate anyone to be on it because she doesn’t believe it will work.
“Frankly, I don’t want to suggest that anybody I think of could be on it because I just don’t see it working,” she said.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson commented that if people were interested in being a part of the city government process they would attend city council meetings and pointed out that many of them don’t.
“If people were interested, they would be here,” she said. “They would be participating and helping us...I’m not seeing a lot of that.”
Florek added that the goal of the committee is to get input from the citizenry, but the citizenry are already providing their input to council members on a regular basis.
“I get that in the grocery store, when I’m eating, and the rest of you do to,” she said. “It’s on Facebook. I just don’t really see a need for this committee. But that’s just me.”
Wise told the council they can either approve the revised ordinance as written, revise it again to change the number or choose to eliminate the ordinance entirely.
Florek made a motion that the council eliminate the ordinance, but there was no second for the motion so it died on the floor.
Lawson asked if the council members could have some time to consider their options before voting on the matter.
Wise denied Lawson’s request and implored the council to make a decision.
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell recommended the council approve the revised ordinance as written.
“Let’s go with this one,” she said. “Try it out, see how it works out.”
Ferrell said if they can’t find 19 people for the committee they can go back and revise the ordinance again to change the membership number.
Wise said they could change it to "up to 19 people" if they needed to change it again.
Ferrell’s motion to adopt the revised ordinance as written and the motion was approved 6-1 with Florek voting against it. Alderman Joe Gossett was absent from the meeting.
In another matter related to the city’s ordinances, the council voted to eliminate the perpetual care program for the cemetery.
Alderman Stephen Eyrich, who serves as cemetery committee chairman, said he had been doing research into the perpetual care program the city has offered for a long time.
“I’ve discovered nobody else has perpetual care defined the way we defined it,” he said.
Eyrich said the city’s ordinance regarding the program outlined how people could make donations for the program and the interest from the donations would be used for special considerations for certain graves such as grave blankets at Christmas time and potted flowers in the summer time.
“For the last several years, we have been losing somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 a year because we’ve been providing grave blankets and potted urns and also spending about $300 a week watering those urns,” Eyrich said.
Eyrich proposed eliminating ordinance 12.40.061.
Ordinance 12.40.061, as written on the city’s website, reads as follows:
“12.40.061 Rules and regulations for perpetual care donations.
The Cemetery Committee has formulated the following rules and regulations to reflect these customs and procedures, and the following rules and regulations are hereby promulgated:
A. Only interest earned off perpetual care gifts and bequests is utilized by the city for perpetual care requests.
B. Specific requests for utilization of monies earned by the city through investment shall be accepted only at the time of the initial gift or bequest. No modification of requests shall be permitted. Requests must be commensurate with the expected income as determined from time to time by the city.
C. If no specific request is received at the time the gift is made, an urn with flowers will be provided.
D. If a request is made, the donor may request that the funds may be used for an urn, a grave blanket, or a combination of the above. The city will, as far as practical, try to comply with the request but reserves the right to modify and substitute depending on costs, expenses, and return on investment. (As an example, a gift of $3,000 can be designated to be used as follows: income from $1,500 to be used for an urn; income from $1,500 can be used for a grave blanket.) No designations will be accepted for gifts of less than $1,500 increments.
E. The city reserves the right to modify, alter, or amend these rules as may be necessary to comply with investment earnings, costs, and expenses, or changes in laws, statutes or ordinances.”
Eyrich said the program was set up to pay for itself and is no longer able to do so.
“The point being, the thing was set up to pay for itself and it’s costing the general fund about $10,000 a year,” he said.
Eyrich presented an ordinance that would eliminate chapter 12.40.061 from the city’s ordinance book.
Wise said Eyrich had previously pointed out that, when the program was initiated, the interest from the donations would have been enough to fund the program and that’s no longer the case.
“And that is not even close to what’s going on now,” he said.
Audience member Susan Comstock asked if the council was going to do away with the program altogether or if they planned to still offer some of the benefits of the program for some of the older graves that in the cemetery.
Comstock said she understood why the council wanted to take action on the matter, but wanted clarification of how things would be going forward.
Eyrich said the entire program would be eliminated and the trust fund that is now designated as “perpetual care fund” would be transferred to the general fund with a line item for cemetery improvements.
Comstock asked about when the last donation was given to the perpetual care fund, recalling some from her time on the council.
Eyrich said the last specific donation amount he recalled was $1,500 and said there only been one donation since 2013.
If the motion passed, Eyrich said the city would make an effort to contact the last donor and refund a proportionate amount of her donation. He said some of the money has been spent taking care of the graves.
Eyrich said anyone who had donated prior to 2013 has gotten their money’s worth out of their donation.
Wise asked about the history of the fund and Eyrich said the fund was set up in about 1929, but some of the donations took care of graves that were from the 19th century.
The motion passed 7-0.
In other business:
- Lawson reported that Fire Chief Joel Bird had announced a hospitality day would be presented from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 5 at the fire station. Bird also announced there are a few tickets available for the Firemen’s Ball celebration.
- The council met in executive session for little under an hour near the start of the meeting for matters relating to personnel. A special council meeting has been set for 7:30 p.m. March 3. The council will immediately enter executive session. The agenda for the meeting calls for a vote on personnel following executive session.
- Wise reported Dawn Layden had a new title with the city. Previously serving as administrative coordinator, Layden’s new title is operations manager. Wise said Layden is now taking on more duties for the city.
The entirety of Tuesday’s council meeting can be viewed on The Chronicle’s website.
The council’s next regularly-scheduled meeting will take place at 7 p.m. March 15 at city hall. A committee of the whole meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. to continue the review process for city ordinances.