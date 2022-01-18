Champaign, IL January 12, 2022--Attention Illinois Farmers! Find ways to improve soil health, learn about cover crops, remain profitable—and even more marketable—by using sustainable techniques that build up natural resilience to weather extremes, pests, and weeds. State Conservationist Ivan Dozier encourages farmers to learn from conservationists, partners, and other Illinois farmers by participating in this Conservation Cropping Seminar online event. There will be a Question & Answer session as well as helpful resources to access. For the eighth year in a row, conservation partners offer helpful information, data, and farmer testimonials in a one day, 3-hour online virtual conference session on Thursday February 3rd from 9 am to noon.
“While it’s not like the normal full-day, in-person get-together held at three different Illinois locations, it’s still critical that we keep the conservation conversation going--COVID-19 or not! The planning committee has gathered a GREAT keynote speaker, helpful information, and a powerful IL Farmer Panel to tell their story and offer advice and ideas other Illinois farmers can use on their farms,” Dozier explains. We can’t feed you lunch virtually, so for 2022, participation at the event is FREE—and lunch is “on your own”!
Scheduled speakers include:
Welcome message, Ivan Dozier, IL State Conservationist
Russell Hedrick, First Generation Farmer, North Carolina
Cade Bushnell, Ogle County, IL Farmer
Jerry Seidel, Jefferson County, IL Farmer
Rick Kaesebier, Logan County, IL Farmer
Carbon Markets — Jean Brokish and Dr. Emily Bruner, American Farmland Trust
Agroforestry Topics, Katie Adams, Savanna Institute
Don’t miss the 2022 event! Please register online at the Champaign County SWCD website at www.ccswcd.com, and reserve your spot today! The Conservation Cropping Seminars, held for the last seven years, are organized and made possible with the involvement and support of Illinois Department of Agriculture, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, American Farmland Trust, the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership, University of Illinois Extension, and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Champaign, Jefferson, Logan, and Ogle Counties.