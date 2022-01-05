The Hoopeston Jaycees invite the community to join them in celebrating the contributions and accomplishments of citizens during the 2022 Community Awards Ceremony, to take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Lorraine Theatre.
The ceremony will includes awards presented by the Hoopeston Jaycees and The Chronicle.
Concession sales and freewill donations will be welcomed to the Lorraine Foundation.
The ceremony will once again include the judging and crowning of Miss Hoopeston 2022.
Outgoing Miss Hoopeston Asti Scharlach will host a carry-out fundraising dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at the Hoopeston First United Methodist Church, located at 403 E. Main St.
Say farewell to Miss Hoopeston 2020-21 Asti Scharlach and meet the Miss Hoopeston 2022 candidates during during the carry-out fundraiser dinner. The dinner will feature Italian Beef.
Freewill donations will be welcomed to a cash scholarship for outgoing Miss Hoopeston, Asti Scharlach, who is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Indiana State University.