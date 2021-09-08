DANVILLE- The root collar of a tree is an area at the base of the trunk where root tissue and trunk tissue meet. In recent years, the field of arboriculture has started to recognize the importance of this vital transitional area on trees.
Many trees, young and old, show signs of stress when the root collar area is impacted in one way or another. The application of mulch piled up against tree trunks (AKA mulch volcanoes) is probably the most common way the root collar is impacted on urban trees. Other impacts are related to the depth trees are planted at during installation. It is incredibly important to plant trees with the root collar fully exposed, at the soil surface, to avoid unnecessary stress on the plant. However, urban trees are quite commonly planted too deep, covering the root collar, which causes health issues down the road.
Join Extension Educator, Ryan Pankau, for a workshop focused on root collars at Douglas Discovery Garden in Danville, IL. Ryan will help you identify the root collar on various trees at Douglas Discovery Garden, so you know what to look for in the field. He will also demonstrate how to correct some common issues with a root collar excavation, which is a practice anyone can perform at home.
If you are interested in more information about root collar disorders prior to this workshop, check out a recent blog post that Ryan wrote on the topic at: https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/garden-scoop/2021-08-27-tree-root-collar-disorders
Douglas Discovery Garden is located on the southeast side of Danville off Bowman Ave close to 74. Parking is available on the street near Florida and Wayne. Any and all Covid policies in place at the time by University of IL Extension will be followed. Please bring a chair and dress for the weather.
While there is no charge to attend this presentation, we ask that attendees please register to receive handouts. Register by calling 217.442.8615 or online at the Vermilion County Extension Master Gardener website
