Reindeer Kits

During the month of December, we will be giving away adorable reindeer ornament kits! If you complete it and bring it back, you can hang it up at the library!

Bingo

A brand-new game of Bingo will kick-off 2022 for the library! First numbers will be drawn on Jan. 10. Cards will be going on sale during the last week of December. Three cards for $5 or nine for $10. Winner gets to split the pot.

SHARE

SHARE Mobile Library now has its own app that can be used to scan books at stores to see if they’re available at your library, order items and see a full list of libraries your card can be used at.

Telescopes & Microscope

Now available at the Clifton Public Library! Borrowers must be 18 or older with a valid Clifton Public Library card in good standing. Checkout period is four days, but may be able to renew depending on demand. A waiver must be signed before checkout. These items were purchased via the Mary Helen Roberts grant to encourage STEM learning.

Library Closings

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve

Dec. 25: Christmas Day

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Library Services

Color Copies .50

B&W Copies .20

DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)

Lamination/Binding (for a fee)

Fax Machine $1 per page

Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use

150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927

HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pm

Tues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.-noon

www.cliftonpubliclibil.org

Facebook: cliftonillinoislibrary

Instagram @cliftonilpubliclibrary

Phone & Fax: (815) 694-2069

Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com

Tags

Trending Food Videos