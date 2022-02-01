The City of Hoopeston has announced the following procedures for the Feb. 2-3 winter storm.
• City Hall will be closed on February 2 & February 3, 2022.
• Water bills which were originally due on February 3, 2022, will now be due Monday, February 7, 2022. No late fees will be incurred between February 3 and February 7.
• Water emergencies will still be handled. Citizens that have water emergencies can call the police department at 217-283-5196.
• Hoopeston Police Department and Fire Department will still be available for emergencies. They can be reached at 217-283-5196.
• Once 1.5” of snow falls, emergency snow routes will go into effect. Vehicles parked along the snow routes will be towed to Knuth’s Towing. Snow routes can be found on the City’s website http://www.cityofhoopeston.com
• City hall will be open for emergency warming when temperatures get below zero this weekend. Anyone who comes into the warming center will be required to wear a mask.
• Residents are encouraged to stay at home and shelter in place. If residents loose power make sure you have an emergency kit that includes candles, flashlights, warm blankets, and back up power source for your cell phone. More winter weather preparedness can be found at https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather