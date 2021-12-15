The Hoopeston Chronicle is seeking nominations for the its annual Citizen of the Year award.
The Citizen of the Year Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions
to our community over the past year in any area of the community.
The award will be presented during the Community Awards celebration Saturday, January 8 at the Lorraine Theatre.
To nominate a person for the award: mail nominations to the Chronicle office at 308 E. Main St. in Hoopeston, or email the nomination to chronreporter@frontier.com.
Nominations are due no later than Dec. 27.