On August 31, 2021, Anthony Chandler was sentenced by Associate Judge Mark Goodwin to five (5) years in the Illinois Department of Correction for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony.
Pursuant to the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity (SAFE-T) Act recently passed by the legislature, a Class 3 Felon is no longer subject to mandatory supervised release (i.e., parole) upon release from prison.
On July 14, 2020, Officer Douglas of the Hoopeston Police Department was on patrol in the area of W. Penn St. and 2nd Ave. in Hoopeston. He observed a number of individuals who appeared to be arguing and fighting.
Officer Douglas knew one of those individuals to be the Chandler.
Chandler was detained while Officer Douglas was conducting his investigation. Chandler was subsequently searched and methamphetamine was located in his pants pocket.
"We are thankful for the hard work of Hoopeston Police Department and all the efforts taken in order to ensure safety of the community," stated State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.