Bill Lind has wanted to own a restaurant for more than 20 years so when the opportunity arose to purchase the Hoopeston Pizza King franchise, Lind and his wife, Jennifer, made that dream come true.
When asked what inspired them to buy the business, Jennifer simply pointed at Bill and said:
"It's all him."
"I've wanted to own my own restaurant for probably 20-plus years," Bill said.
Bill said he has a culinary background and what originally brought him to Hoopeston was being hired as the chef at the local country club before meeting Jennifer and settling down in the area.
"Then I met this young lady and I've been around ever since," he said.
Asked what got him interested in cooking, Bill said he's always had an interest in cooking.
"I've always been a foodie," he said. "You can ask my brothers and sisters, growing up I was cooking and trying different things all the time. I enjoy it and have fun with it."
The Linds recently took over the franchise from former owners Carl and Marlene Shipman, who had been with the business for more than 40 years. The Chamber of Commerce presented a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the change in ownership Sunday.
During the celebration, State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-106th District, presented awards to the Shipmans for their years of service and to the Linds celebrating their new venture.
"Small businesses are such an important part of our local economies and communities!" Bennett said in a news release. "Thank you to Carl and Marlene Shipman for 40 years of serving the public. You have touched the lives of many families in the community and beyond with great food and a wonderful place to catch up. Also congratulations to the new owners Bill and Jennifer Lind and son Will."
As for what drew them to Pizza King, Jennifer said she used to hang out at Pizza King when she was in high school and she had fond memories of eating there and speaking with Carl and Marlene Shipman.
Bill recalled eating at Pizza King locations when he lived in Indiana as a child.
"I know the pizza," he said.
The Linds plan on keeping the existing Pizza King menu intact while adding new items to it.
"We're not going to be taking anything away, just adding to it," Jennifer said. "We've got some new sandwiches, some of his speciality sandwiches: Italian beef, pork barbecue, we have hot wings now."
Bill added that they will be adding garlic butter on the breadsticks and they have a new sandwich called "The Wreck" which has proven very popular with customers.
Jennifer said they may tweak some other items on the menu based on suggestions they've received from customers.
Bill said another item he might add based on feedback from customers is his pulled pork nachos.
"We're looking to expand and grow," he said.
Operating Pizza King is a family affair for the Linds.
Jennifer said their son, Will, has been working at Pizza King since April and their daughter, Kennedy, will be coming to the restaurant to help as well.
"We're all going to be involved," she said.
Bill said their extended family has also pitched in to support them in this new venture.
Bill said they also kept all of the Pizza King crew on when they took over and they're not looking at replacing anybody and hope to possibly add more employees in the future.
"Right now, we're hoping to do the best we can and hopefully keep going and growing," he said.
Pizza King is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 4-9 p.m. Sunday.
Bill said they are thinking about opening back up for lunches on Sundays and maybe having a specials on Sundays down the road.
He said he likes to barbecue a lot, so he'd like to do specials on the weekends such as brisket, ribs and other items.
"We're excited about it, nervous as all get out," he said. "To say we're not nervous would be silly because restaurants are a risky business. We're optimistic because this town supported this place for 40-plus years and we're hoping they'll continue supporting it with us."