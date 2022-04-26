DANVILLE — Dean Carlton, an avid hot air balloonist, talented DJ and frequent community volunteer, has been named by the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS as the 2022 recipient of the First Citizen award.
Managing partner for Heritage Development, Carlton played an integral part in bringing back Balloons over Vermilion to Danville after a COVID-19 pause.
“You get the thrill of leaving the ground, but it’s not like a jet throwing you back in the seat,” Carlton told The News-Gazette ahead of the event’s return in 2021. “I have flown well over 800 flights. It’s still exciting to me. I still get the giggle in my belly at 15 feet off the ground. It’s really hard to describe how that feels. Scary, it’s not. It’s exciting. For the most part, you’re standing still. The world is just moving underneath you.”
Past First Citizens
1933 A.R. Samuel
1934 Frank P. Meyer
1935 H.C. Horneman
1936 W.H. Debenham
1937 E.C. Hewes
1938 Paul S. Millikin
1939 Joseph S. Belton
1940 Clint C. Tilton
1941 F.W. Butterworth
1942 George W. Johnson
1943 A. W. Heskett
1944 Thomas P. Ronan
1945 William M. Acton
1946 Phil F. Theurer
1947 William Vogt
1948 Woods Martin
1949 Al E. McGrath
1950 Dr. Harlan S. English
1951 J. K. Holmes
1952 Clifford R. Kesler
1953 C. Howard Pearson
1954 Robert A. Brennan
1955 Dr. Holland Williamson
1956 Dr. J. McLean Reed
1957 Judge Frank J. Meyer
1958 Don Wilson
1959 Jack Millikin
1960 William Leverenz
1961 David J. Twomey
1962 William Buchar
1963 Robert Burow
1964 Dr. Otto Schaffer
1965 Leonard Jaffe
1966 Kenneth Bentley
1967 Dr. L.W. Tanner
1968 Orville Laker
1969 Glen Murphy
1970 Margaret English
1971 Paul Shebby
1972 Max Peterson
1973 Rev C.B. Motsett
1974 No award listed
1975 Russell Guin
1976 Arthur Fleming
1977 Dr. O.J. Michael
1978 Louis Mervis
1979 W.R. Hawkins
1980 Tom Conron Jr.
1981 Ben Jewell
1982 Robert Norwood
1983 Gary C. Roges
1984 Lloyd Hilleary
1985 Judge John P. Meyer
1986 Dorothy Sturm Duensing
1987 Thomas C. Crays
1988 H. Michael Finkle
1989 John C. Sanders
1990 Dale Foster
1991 Robert W. Randall
1992 Dr. Robert L. Ewbank
1993 Hershall E. Lee
1994 Dr. David Fields
1995 James D. Anderson
1996 Nancy Mettam
1997 Harry E. Peterson
1998 Raj Karinattu
1999 W. John Shane
2000 Harold “Sparky” Songer
2001 Julius W. Hegeler II
2002 Dr. Thomas J. Halloran
2003 Harold Leisch
2004 Patrick J. O’Shaughnessy
2005 Gary Dyar
2006 Bob Richard
2007 Deana Witzel
2008 Bill E. Fulton
2009 Mike Hulvey
2010 Anne P. Sacheli
2011 Judd Peck
2012 Sybil Stern Mervis
2013 Dickey Shockey
2014 Sue Richter
2015 Lori Lyons
2016 Fred Faulstich
2017 Mary Thompson
2018 Rose Gates
2019 Wendy Lambert
2020 No award given
2021 Community’s essential workers
2022 Dean Carlton