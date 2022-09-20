Carle Health is opening community influenza (flu) vaccine drive-thru clinics beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 23 at select locations in Champaign-Urbana, Danville and Mattoon. These clinics are a popular option for those seeking a convenient way to get their annual shot.

Carle Health providers encourage patients to protect themselves against other illnesses and viruses, especially influenza, as we continue the fight against COVID-19. Now is a good time to be vaccinated against the flu before it can spread in your community.

