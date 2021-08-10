URBANA, Ill. — The safety of the community members we serve and our dedicated team has been the driving priority behind Carle’s approach to care throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s with this commitment in mind Carle Health will be requiring all team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Effective immediately, team members who are not yet vaccinated are asked to complete a COVID-19 vaccine form and comply with additional safety requirements on an ongoing basis, including:
- Wear a N95 or high-filtration mask while in Carle and Health Alliance buildings (in place of surgical masks)
- Continued high level of PPE use regardless of local spread, including eye protection in all clinical spaces
- Ongoing and additional mitigation measures will be determined in the weeks ahead
From the first day COVID-19 was identified in the region, Carle Health has been on the frontlines of relief efforts in every way. As the virus evolves, and its impact to the community changes, Carle continues to advance its approach to serving patient and team members. This effort to vaccinate as many team members as possible comes after consideration of many staff members’ feedback and is in line with guidance from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“Like many community members, the majority of Carle Health team members have already made the decision to vaccinate and we are grateful for their contribution toward ending this pandemic,” James C. Leonard, MD, president and CEO of Carle Health said. “The decision to request all Carle Health team members to get vaccinated was made carefully and follows our organization’s values and commitment to being a trusted health partner for the community.”
A staff vaccine requirement will be one more step the organization is making to maintain the safest environment possible for Carle Health patients and members. Getting vaccinated is also is the most effective way to reduce community transmission.
“We see in our hospitals and clinics the significant impact the vaccine has on the spread of infection and the severity of disease,” Robert Healy, MD, chief medical quality officer said. “As the country deals with mutations like the Delta variant and others, vaccination truly is the best way keep more people from getting sick.”
Over 70% of the health system’s more than 11,000 team members have already received the COVID-19 vaccine. The organization joins a growing number of health systems and organizations across the country requiring staff to be vaccinated to reduce spread of infection.
“Carle Health team members are dedicated and passionate about their work,” Dr. Leonard said. “Reducing the chance of contracting the virus by getting the vaccine helps more of our expert team stay well and ready to support the community members who need us most.”
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declares all available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
Visit carle.org for more information on Carle Health’s vaccine efforts.