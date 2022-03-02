During the recently Hoopeston Area School Board meeting board members learned that Carle would donate two new scoreboards for Hoopeston Area High School.
Board Member Debbie Klaber announced the donation during her report on the board’s extracurricular committee meeting.
She said the need for new indoor scoreboards at the high school was discussed at the meeting and said that Athletic Director Nathan Burkowski stepped up to reach out to about donating two new scoreboards.
Klaber said the new scoreboards will be used at the high school and the high school’s existing scoreboards will be transferred to John Greer to replace the building’s current scoreboards.
She said the district will get signage made to honor Carle for donating the scoreboards.
“That was a great thing,” she said.
Burkowski said that Carle will be covering the costs of the scoreboards.
He said the scoreboards will include a shot clock, which Burkowski and High School Principal John Klaber anticipate the IHSA will implement in the next few years.
“We wanted to go ahead, since we were doing this, to get a head start on it,” he said.
Burkowski said they will have a shot clock with the backboard lights.
He reiterated the desire to post signage thanking Carle for providing the funding for the scoreboards since they were the ones who stepped to help out.
In an unrelated discussion during the school board meeting, Burkowski also put out a call for anyone interested in being an official for the fall football season.
Burkowski said there is a severe shortage of football officials who are available to officiate games on Friday nights.
He said they can get officials for Thursday and Saturday games, but finding officials for Friday night games has proven extremely difficult.
As a result of this, Burkowski said Hoopeston Area may only have two Friday night games during the coming season with the rest of the season being made up of mostly Saturday games.
He said if they can get enough officials who are available on Friday nights they may be able to have more Friday night games.
Burkowski said the official shortage isn’t limited to football as officials are needed for soccer, basketball and baseball.
He asked that anyone who is interested or knows someone who is interested in becoming an official to contact him at the school district and he will help them get certified.
In other business:
The board approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to employ Kylee Irvin as Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of January 31, 2022.
- Action to approve Jayde Gress as Technology Coach at John Greer Elementary with an effective date of January 19, 2022.
- Action to approve Chelsea Deck as Technology Coach at Maple Elementary with an effective date of January 26, 2022.
- Action to employ Cathy Uden as Bus Aide at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 with an effective date of January 31, 2022.
- Action to employ Mary Ann Gaffney as Cafeteria Cashier at Hoopeston Area High School with an effective date of February 28, 2022.
- Action to employ Taylor Haskins as Second-Grade teacher at Maple Elementary School for the 2022-2023 School year.
- Action to approve Carrie Birch as Part-Time Personal Aide effective February 22, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Karen Smith as Classroom Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of January 24, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Suzanne Lambert as High School Volleyball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School with an effective date of February 7, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Suzanne Lambert as Middle School Track Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of February 7, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Suzanne Lambert as 7th Grade Volleyball Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School at the end of the 2021-22 Middle School Volleyball season.
The board also approved the following actions during the meeting:
- Action to approve the purchase of a Custom Wrestling Mat from BSN for $11,180.00.
- Action to approve Reflex Math subscription for (Maple, JG & MS) for $10,379.25 to be
paid for from Title I funds.
- Action to approve Mobile Mind subscription for $25,456.43 to be paid from Title I funds.
- Action to approve the return to learn plan as presented.
- Action to approve air conditioning installation in the HAHS band room from ENTEC for
$18,180.
- Action to approve electronic control system for HVAC for $13,700.
- Action to approve purchase of 2023 71 passenger school bus from Central States Bus Sales, Inc. for $111,512.00. Bus paid for with ESSER III funds.
- Action to approve RFP for Foodservice delivery van in excess of $25,000.