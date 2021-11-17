Danville, Ill. — Carle in partnership with the Vermilion County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 through 11 on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Vaccine will be available at Carle Danville on Fairchild for this one-day clinic from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling (217) 902-6100.
An additional clinic will be held at the same time and location on Saturday, Dec. 11 for those children to receive their second dose.
“We are excited to make it even easier for your child to receive their COVID-19 vaccine right here in Danville,” Kimberly Franklin, MSN, patient care manager, Carle Danville on Fairchild said. “Keeping our children safe and healthy is our top priority, and the vaccine is our best way to do just that.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all children in this age group receive a vaccine to better protect themselves from the virus and to reduce the chances of transmitting the illness in their communities.
As the most researched vaccine in history, the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective. Carle remains committed to providing access to this important vaccine throughout the region and is collaborating with local public health departments to ensure all children who qualify can be seen.
It’s critical for everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the most effective solution to limiting the virus in our community and to keep children in school.
Visit carle.org/covid-19 for more information and resources on COVID-19 and the vaccine.