This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year has been a challenge.
Ashley Bzdyl, of Hoopeston, was among the students conferred their degrees. Bzdyl was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Human Physiology. The degree awarded was a Bachelor of Science.
Bzdyl was also among the more than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester.
Dean's list status was earned by 872 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, 1,579 second year students, 1,947 third year students, and 2,687 fourth year students.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
- Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
- Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2021) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
- Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours (spring 2021) of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
-College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (spring 2021), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.