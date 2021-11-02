The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce will host its “Magical Express” event on
Saturday, Nov. 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hoopeston Civic Center.
The chamber would like to give everyone the opportunity to promote their business or organization by decorating a Christmas tree to be displayed during the event.
There is no charge to display a tree.
The "Magical Express” event, along with the “Lights in the Park” draws hundreds of people.
The "Best of Show" tree will receive a $50 gift certificate.
Anyone interested in decorating a tree, please email: Hoopestonchambercommerce@gmail.com or call Jessie Atchie 217-495-2800 or Valarie Hinkle 217-274-2956. Please provide the Business Name - Contact name, & phone number.
The Civic Center will be open noon-6 p.m. for decorating on Wednesday Nov. 17, Thursday Nov. 18, and Friday Nov. 19. It will also be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 20.
Please bring your own extension cord and duct tape to secure your cord to the floor as to avoid tripping hazards.
Tear down of tree's will be on Saturday evening following the event and on Monday, Nov. 22.