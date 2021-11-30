Mark your calendars for the best installment of Building Your Village yet.
The third session will focus on how to work with a strong-willed child. Kim Kendall, a consultant with the Regional Office of Education, will be present at this upcoming session to share tips and strategies to help reduce power struggles and form a collaborative relationship with your child. The ultimate goal is more peace at home.
Participants will be meeting Jan. 13 at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency. Dinner will be provided by the 112 and will begin at 6 p.m. Ms. Kendall will start her presentation at 6:30 p.m. They will wrap up the evening at 7:30 p.m. Children’s activities will be available during the presentation, and representatives from community resource agencies will be present. Transportation is available upon request.
If you plan to attend, please call 217-283-6161 to RSVP or use this link.