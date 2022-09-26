Come dressed in your best costume and join us in Downtown Danville for FREE Blacklight & Live Right Trick or Treating Friday, October 7 from 6-8 p.m.
Local businesses will be providing healthy trick-or-treating, which means less sugar and
more fun! There will be face painting, temporary tattoos, neon pumpkin painting, blacklight
games, healthy snacks, and more fun activities from Main Street north to Harrison Street on
Vermilion Street.
There will also be a Halloween costume and book give-a-way by Fair Hope.
A map will be released the week of the event to show all of the trick-or-treating stops, so
stay tuned! For more information, reach out to Ashton Greer, Community Relations Administrator at agreer@cityofdanville.org.
Sponsors for the event are: First Place Sponsors: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, and Hayley Siefert with Keller Williams Realty Group Partners: Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, Watchfire, and Thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components. Supporters: Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, Two Roads Wellness Clinic, and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.