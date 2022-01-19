The Hoopeston Area Music one-and-only fundraiser is underway. See your favorite band or chorus member to purchase a $10 ticket, and be entered into the daily drawings through the entire month of February. Daily winnings range from $25 to $200, with a total payout of $1,200.
The Vermilion County War Museum will be closed on weekdays during January. It will be open Saturdays from 10am — 4pm. This gives museum staff time to make major upgrades and additions to displays.
Jan. 20:
6 p.m.: Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Middle School Library
Jan. 28:
7 p.m.: Middle School/High School Jazz Band and Show Choir Preview Concert in the Middle School Gym
Feb. 5:
Hoopeston Troop 2781 will present their Girl Scout Cookie Drive-Thru Cookie Booth Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at at the Girl Scout Little House in McFerren Park. Just drive up and honk your horn and a Girl Scout will bring your cookies to your car. Please call (815)471-0828 if you would like your cookies delivered to your door. They will take cash, check, or credit/debit. Please make checks payable to “GSCI Troop 2781”
Lorraine Theatre 2022 Schedule:
- Feb. 22: Doc Ashton & the Root Canals
- March 6: Lorraine Reunion
- March 13: Lorraine Locals: A Live Lyrical Showcase
- April 2: Lorraine Centennial Gala
- May 7: Fleetwood Gold: The Fleetwood Mac Experience
- June 17: A Tribute to the Music of John Denver
- July 16: The Little Mermen: A Disney Cover Band
- Aug. 20: RESPECT: The Women of Rock & Soul
- Oct. 7: Greater Vision
Tickets for these performances are available at www.thelorrainetheatre.com.