Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Holiday.
Twisted Sisters in Rossville has received a lot of size 4X 5X 6X 7X 8X mens shirts. Anyone interested in them is encouraged to inquire about them.
Jan. 11:
7 p.m. John Greer Christmas Concert: Cadet Band, Concert Band, Choir
Jan. 13:
6 p.m.: Mark your calendars for the best installment of Building Your Village yet. The third session will focus on how to work with a strong-willed child. Kim Kendall, a consultant with the Regional Office of Education, will be present at this upcoming session to share tips and strategies to help reduce power struggles and form a collaborative relationship with your child. The ultimate goal is more peace at home.
Participants will be meeting Jan. 13 at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency. Dinner will be provided by the 112 and will begin at 6 p.m. Ms. Kendall will start her presentation at 6:30 p.m. They will wrap up the evening at 7:30 p.m. Children’s activities will be available during the presentation, and representatives from community resource agencies will be present. Transportation is available upon request. If you plan to attend, please call 217-283-6161 to RSVP or use this link.
Jan. 15-
The historic Lorraine Theatre will present Sounds of Summer, a tribute to the Beach Boys Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
Jan. 20:
6 p.m.: Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Middle School Library
Jan. 28:
7 p.m.: Middle School/High School Jazz Band and Show Choir Preview Concert in the Middle School Gym