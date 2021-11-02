2021 Toys for Kids Registration
-Ages 0-12, Hoopeston Area School District Residents (including Hoopeston, Rankin, East Lynn, Cheneyville, Wellington)
-Registration Sessions at Hoopeston United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St.:
Monday, November 8, 2021: 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Tuesday, November 9, 2021: 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 10, 2021: 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Thursday, November 11, 2021: 4:00-6:00 p.m.
-Registration form available at each session.
-All forms must be submitted in person.
-Address and proof of children in the household to be provided at registration.
-No late forms accepted, last day of registration is November 11.
Nov. 4-
Hoopeston Area Schools will be hosting part two of a four part family networking and support event called Building Your Village. Join us on November 4th at the Multi Agency for a relaxing evening filled with food, socializing, raffles, and local agencies sharing information about their services. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Dinner will begin shortly after. Dinner will be provided by Monicals. There will be a presentation from 6:30-7:30 PM filled with strategies to help motivate reluctant learners. Childcare will be available for those that attend the presentation. Transportation is also available upon request. For more information, or to RSVP, please call 217-283-6161.
Nov. 6-
A free tire collection will be presented from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 6 in the McFerren Park Annex. The collection will be open for Hoopeston residents. The collection is open for car and truck tires only. Enter through the South Ninth Avenue entrance off of West Elm. Anyone unable to make it to the collection Nov. 6 is encouraged to call Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell at 217-597-5760 and let her know the number of tires and where to pick them up prior to Nov. 6. Ferrell is also seeking volunteers to help with the collection. Anyone interest in volunteering should contact Ferrell.
Nov. 12
7 p.m. - Lorraine Theatre proudly presents Jenn & Eric- Simply Acoustic, Simply Amazing.
Nov. 20-
Trivia Night will be presented Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre, 324 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. The cost will be $10 per person. Bring a full team of five (maximum) or come alone and join a smaller team. Free popcorn and bottled water or soda. Additional concessions available for purchase. The winning team members will receive a refund of their entry fee. For reservations (or to ask questions), call Marilyn at (217) 840-4870 or Betty at (217) 304-5308.
Dec. 4-
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas, presented by the Blue Suede Crew, will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston.
Jan. 15-
The historic Lorraine Theatre will present Sounds of Summer, a tribute to the Beach Boys Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.