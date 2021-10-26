Oct. 28-
Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School Fall Concert 7-8 p.m. Middle School Gym
Oct. 29-30-
The Light Up McFerren Park group is seeking volunteers to help put up the Christmas light displays in McFerren Park. Volunteers are needed on Oct. 29-30. Volunteers should meet at the McFerren Park shop at 8 a.m. on either day, or both. Lunch will be provided on both days.
Oct. 31-
The Hoopeston Police Department announced that trick-or-treating hours for the city will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31. The HPD encourages area residents to “be safe, be cautious and courteous” along with following COVID-19 protocols and standards.
Nov. 3-
The Hoopeston Public Library will host a free no-obligation Medicare informational workshop at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 to describe how Medicare works, what it covers and what it doesn't and how Medicare health plans work. The Hoopeston Public Library is located at 110 N. Fourth St. in Hoopeston. Seating is limited. RSVP by calling 877-634-3390. The event is sponsored by Health Alliance.
Nov. 4-
Hoopeston Area Schools will be hosting part two of a four part family networking and support event called Building Your Village. Join us on November 4th at the Multi Agency for a relaxing evening filled with food, socializing, raffles, and local agencies sharing information about their services. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Dinner will begin shortly after. Dinner will be provided by Monicals. There will be a presentation from 6:30-7:30 PM filled with strategies to help motivate reluctant learners. Childcare will be available for those that attend the presentation. Transportation is also available upon request. For more information, or to RSVP, please call 217-283-6161.
Nov. 6-
A free tire collection will be presented from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 6 in the McFerren Park Annex. The collection will be open for Hoopeston residents. The collection is open for car and truck tires only. Enter through the South Ninth Avenue entrance off of West Elm. Anyone unable to make it to the collection Nov. 6 is encouraged to call Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell at 217-597-5760 and let her know the number of tires and where to pick them up prior to Nov. 6. Ferrell is also seeking volunteers to help with the collection. Anyone interest in volunteering should contact Ferrell.
Nov. 20-
Trivia Night will be presented Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre, 324 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. The cost will be $10 per person. Bring a full team of five (maximum) or come alone and join a smaller team. Free popcorn and bottled water or soda. Additional concessions available for purchase. The winning team members will receive a refund of their entry fee. For reservations (or to ask questions), call Marilyn at (217) 840-4870 or Betty at (217) 304-5308.
Dec. 4-
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas, presented by the Blue Suede Crew, will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston.
Jan. 15-
The historic Lorraine Theatre will present Sounds of Summer, a tribute to the Beach Boys Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.