July 31: A trivia night will be presented at 6 p.m. July 31 at the Lorraine Theatre, 324 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. Five person teams with a cost of $10 per person. For an additional $5, an individual single topping pizza from Pizza King can be ordered & delivered to your table during play. Free Popcorn and small bottled water or soda; additional concessions available for purchase. The winning team will receive a refund of their entry fee. For reservations (or to ask questions), call Marilyn at (217) 840-4870 or Betty at (217) 304-5308. Presented by the Save the Lorraine Foundation.
All proceeds go toward the preservation and restoration of the Lorraine Theatre.
July 31: Hoopeston Public Library’s Treeclimbers genealogy group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in the upstairs youth room. PLEASE NOTE THE TIME CHANGE. This is an informal group open to anyone in the area with an interest in genealogy and family history. The meetings are an informal opportunity for participants to share their questions and success stories of family research, and group members are always willing to offer tips and assistance to newcomers. All are welcome.
July 31: Women Making a Difference will present their annual Vendor and Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 31 at the First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange in Hoopeston. Due to COVID-19, the organizers will respect social distancing and mask wearing. Admission will be a free will donation of canned goods or a monetary donation. Proceeds of donations will be donated to the First Church of God to help families in the Hoopeston community.
Aug. 11: Local author Jennifer Williams will present a book signing for her novel “The Illness: A Story of Coming Home” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency, located at 206 S 1st Ave. in Hoopeston.
Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. This eight-hour training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to appropriate care. The course is recommended for: Employers, Police officers, Hospital staff, First responders, Faith leaders, Community members and Caring individuals. The adult Mental Health First Aid course will be presented from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St. in Danville. The youth Mental Health First Aid course will take place from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St. in Danville. Contact Beth Bray Knecht at 217-516-2298 or bethbrayknecht16@gmail.com to register for either course.