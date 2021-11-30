Dec. 2-
Hoopeston Area will be hosting their annual Title 1 parent meeting on Thursday, December 2nd, at 6:00 pm, in the high school auditorium. This is an informational meeting for parents and stakeholders to receive an overview of the Title 1 process at Hoopeston Area and to provide input into the plan.
Dec. 4-
6 p.m. Rossville Christmas Parade
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas, presented by the Blue Suede Crew, will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston.
Dec. 6-
5:30 p.m.: Maple Winter Family Night
Dec. 7-
7 p.m.: Hoopeston City Council meeting
7 p.m.: John Greer Christmas Concert: Cadet Band, Concert Band, Choir
Dec. 12-
3 p.m.: Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School Christmas Concert
Dec. 15-
Maple Christmas Concert at Lorraine Theatre; First Grade: 8:45-9:15 a.m.; Second Grade: 10-10:30 a.m.; Kindergarten/Troxel’s Class: 11:15-11:45 p.m.
Dec. 16-
1:45 p.m.: John Greer Christmas Program for grades 3-4
6 p.m.: Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the high school library
Dec. 21-
7 p.m.: Hoopeston City Council meeting
Jan. 13:
6 p.m.: Mark your calendars for the best installment of Building Your Village yet. The third session will focus on how to work with a strong-willed child. Kim Kendall, a consultant with the Regional Office of Education, will be present at this upcoming session to share tips and strategies to help reduce power struggles and form a collaborative relationship with your child. The ultimate goal is more peace at home.
Participants will be meeting Jan. 13 at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency. Dinner will be provided by the 112 and will begin at 6 p.m. Ms. Kendall will start her presentation at 6:30 p.m. They will wrap up the evening at 7:30 p.m. Children’s activities will be available during the presentation, and representatives from community resource agencies will be present. Transportation is available upon request. If you plan to attend, please call 217-283-6161 to RSVP or use this link.
Jan. 15-
The historic Lorraine Theatre will present Sounds of Summer, a tribute to the Beach Boys Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.