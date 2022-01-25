GEORGETOWN — It’s a day that will go down in Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School history.
On Nov. 19, 2021, coach Brad Russell’s Buffaloes girls’ basketball program achieved something that, for those closest to the team, probably felt like it might never happen again.
Winning a game.
That may sound like an exaggeration to those outside the Vermilion County city and village that combine to create this school, which boasts an enrollment of around 275 students.
It’s anything but when the Buffaloes spent seven consecutive seasons without winning a game.
Not one.
From the 2014-15 season through the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 slate, the G-RF girls’ basketball program didn’t win a game.
“People thought of us as a joke,” said Ally Cobble, G-RF’s lone four-year senior this season. “They don’t want to play (for us).”
“I knew we hadn’t won,” added sophomore Sydney Spesard, “but I didn’t know how long it was since we’d won.”
Russell’s 2021-22 team needed just two games to end that haunting storyline.
And these girls haven’t stopped with just a single victory during the past two months.
G-RF won four of its first six games and carried a 5-11 record into the fifth-place game at the Vermilion County Tournament, with the Class 1A postseason fast approaching.
Why has this roster, numbering 12 varsity players at full strength, finally broken through to get the program back on somewhat solid footing?
Let the Buffaloes explain.
Changing their mindset
A relevant sign is fastened to a hallway wall just a few steps from G-RF’s gymnasium entrance.
Relevant for all athletes and high school students in general.
But especially so for the Buffaloes girls’ basketball program in recent years.
The large purple board carries the phrase “BUFFALO PRIDE” at the top in gold lettering. Below that, in smaller white font, is the following message: “Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it.”
Russell is in his fourth season seeking ways for his athletes to clear their on-court obstacles.
The first three seasons resulted in the following records for the Buffaloes: 0-24, 0-25 and 0-9.
“I’m bothered to this day I wasn’t able to get that group of seniors, who stuck through the worst of the program, a win,” Russell said. “We’ve been continuing to try to build a culture, and you have to change a mindset of — I don’t want to say losing, I don’t want to put it that way. But you’ve got to change a mindset of this is how it’s always going to go.”
Cobble and Bailee Whittaker are the only seniors on Russell’s current roster.
Whittaker has played as a freshman, junior and senior, and she’s G-RF’s vocal leader when the Buffaloes break huddles. Her rallying cry is “one, two, three, Lady Buffs!”
“That was my goal, to at least get one win before the end of the year,” Whittaker said. “But now we have five, so it’s a lot better now. ... I don’t think anyone really expected five wins, to be honest.”
That may not be true.
Sydney and her younger sister, freshman Addi, experienced far more winning than losing playing junior-high basketball.
“Eighth and seventh grade we lost five games our whole career,” Sydney said.
“We work pretty well together,” Addi added. “I thought that we could turn it around a little bit, win at least a couple games.”
Russell boasts a good mix of age groups in his lineup. Along with the two seniors are three juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen. Junior-varsity athletes need to be prepared for possible varsity minutes, too.
“Those younger kids don’t necessarily understand what the seniors and the juniors have gone through to get to that point, to be able to win,” Russell said. “For Bailee and Ally to be able to say, ‘Hey, we didn’t go our entire career without one’ ... was a big deal.”
Improving their outlook
The Buffaloes hosted Vermilion Valley Conference foe Oakwood on Jan. 15. They were in the midst of a tough stretch of performances, having won just once in their previous seven games.
A win remained elusive on this particular Thursday evening, as the Comets ultimately secured a 65-30 victory.
Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh has seen many G-RF girls’ basketball teams. Both as an Oakwood athlete in the mid-2000s and as the leader of her alma mater’s girls’ basketball program since 2018.
Despite the outcome, which the Comets replicated two days later when they defeated the Buffaloes 60-23 in the Vermilion County Tournament opener for both teams, Marsh realizes a positive change is happening in Georgetown.
“It’s really good to see,” she said. “(Russell) and I were talking before the game, and I was saying how excited I was for him to have some success in his program. I saw it last year, even with it being a short season. You can see the progression happening in the girls. ... It’s nice to see the girls come a long way, especially with the long seasons they had with no wins.”
Chris Blue also has experienced plenty of Buffaloes games that ended with G-RF on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Blue is Cobble’s grandmother. She estimates she’s been to “all the games” since Cobble joined the high school team.
“When they used to get behind, they just felt like that was it,” Blue said. “They just looked defeated ... and just like, we can’t win now. We’re going to quit.”
Reversing the trend wasn’t just a matter of encouraging the Buffaloes to play better.
“We work together more as a team,” Cobble said. “In practices, we don’t get attitudes toward each other like in the past. We just work together and try to make the best of things.”
Cobble said this realization — how changes in the mental aspects of the game can have as big an impact on wins and losses as physical adjustments — has been crucial for athletes who have known nothing but losing in high school basketball.
“We all had a different mindset this year,” Cobble said, “and we all came in feeling like we could possibly do better.”
Painting a picture
When one walks a short distance past the “BUFFALO PRIDE” sign, they’ll soon encounter an opening in the opposite wall.
Entering through the doorway, a subtle tunneled ramp leads fans into the G-RF gymnasium.
While stepping along purple rugs down the ramp, fans are treated to a painted mural of numerous purple- and gold-tinged Buffaloes storming across a prairie. A single larger buffalo is painted atop the gym’s far wall, immediately visible when setting foot to hardwood.
This all is to say there’s ample pride scattered throughout G-RF’s main indoor athletic venue. More of that is depicted on the wall directly behind the two team benches and scorer’s table.
Plastered along a purple backdrop are numerous white placards representing various Buffaloes sports teams and their achievements in conference, county and IHSA postseason events.
The girls’ basketball section of this display is small — though not the smallest — in comparison to those of football, cross-country, boys’ track and field and girls’ track and field.
Vermilion County championships in 1989 and 1990. Conference regular-season crowns in 1989, 1990, 1991 and 2013. Regional, sectional and Elite Eight appearances in 1991.
It’s a monument to just how long it’s been since G-RF’s girls have earned sustained success in this sport.
All part of the process
That’s not what Russell is focused upon, though, as the junior-varsity game between G-RF and Oakwood wraps up.
Once the fourth-quarter buzzer sounds, Russell and his players immediately head toward a locker room attached to the gym. Within it are a few rows of purple lockers plus two small benches facing a dry-erase board.
A chalkboard and a cork board reside elsewhere in the space. The latter has multiple small News-Gazette clippings attached to it — write-ups from some of G-RF’s games earlier in the season.
Russell wastes no time approaching the dry-erase board to map out and discuss last-minute game details. The players are engaged when Russell speaks, affirming some of their coach’s thoughts and sharing their observations on others.
“Everything we do right now is a teachable moment,” Russell said. “During the timeouts (against Oakwood), especially with them pressing, everything was talk about what we can do, the movements we can make to break that press.
“It’s been a few years before all the sudden we’ve won. And now we’re winning a little bit. We’re competing. It’s taking those steps, and I talk a lot about that. This is a process, and the process doesn’t happen overnight.”
Russell’s starters against the Comets are Cobble, Whittaker, the Spesard sisters and sophomore Kendall Roberts. Junior Bryleigh Collom is typically the first G-RF player off the bench.
Addi brings the ball up the court, doing so with noticeable tempo and no fear of challenging Oakwood’s steady defensive pressure. She, Sydney and Roberts all are capable shooters from distance, mid-range and in close. Cobble and Whittaker operate in the post.
Russell’s players aren’t afraid to get physical. Countless tie-ups are whistled by the three-man officiating crew because of rebounding battles. Roberts at one stage hits the deck after taking a blow in the paint. She’ll return to drain two three-pointers and finish with a team-best 11 points to go with seven from Sydney, six from Cobble, four from Addi and two from Whittaker.
“Competitiveness, if that makes sense,” Whittaker said when asked what younger players have brought to the Buffaloes in the last two seasons. “We have a good ball-handler — she’s a freshman — so that really helps out. And then the older girls are more down below. ... People are motivated to play harder, and that first win really got us going in the right direction.”
Sydney didn’t mince words when explaining the vibe she felt when entering the G-RF girls’ basketball program last school year.
“Every one of the older kids had no hope. They were like, ‘Oh, just another season,’” Sydney said. “Me and a few of the other people who are in my grade coming up, we had so much hope. And it finally paid off.”
Russell’s coaching style is well suited to the Buffaloes’ situation. He’s vocal without being hypercritical. He’s more instructive than demonstrative during the game and during timeouts.
“If I’m yelling and screaming at every little thing and every little mistake becomes this huge ordeal, I don’t think necessarily we learn in that situation,” Russell said. “It’s trying to stay positive in the moment and use everything as a teachable moment.”
Finally breaking through
After a 47-21 home loss to Uni High on Nov. 16 in their season opener, the Buffaloes hosted Donovan three nights later on Nov. 19 in a nonconference game and trailed 13-8 after one quarter versus the Wildcats.
Then, a revelation.
G-RF tallied 19 points in the second quarter. It was more than they’d scored in some entire games during this losing streak. The Buffaloes went into halftime with a 27-21 lead.
Sydney and Roberts each accounted for eight first-half points, with Sydney bucketing four field goals. Addi chipped in six points before the break.
Donovan rallied, down 33-32 with eight minutes remaining. G-RF would need to show an ability to close. Something its players rarely had been asked to do in recent memory.
But the Buffaloes didn’t merely close. They stepped on the gas.
Five points from Addi. Four points apiece from Sydney and Roberts. A defensive stand to prevent the Wildcats from converting a single fourth-quarter field goal.
Final score: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Donovan 37.
The Buffaloes, at long last, had won a basketball game.
“I couldn’t express it again,” Cobble said, “but it felt really good.”
“The crowd was going wild,” Sydney added. “Us younger people were like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s just another win.’ In reality, it had been a while.”
Blue has one word to describe the victorious moment after seeing her granddaughter, after three straight seasons with no wins, pick up the first win of her high school career: amazing.
“Our fans that night were into it. And, at the end of it, it was loud,” Russell said. “They were just as happy as the seniors and juniors who have been through it, and probably as I was. It was nice to get that off of our back, so we can continue trying to build what I think is possible here.”
The building has continued in the form of wins over Arthur Christian on Nov. 26, Neoga’s junior-varsity team on Nov. 27, Chrisman on Nov. 29 and rival Westville on Jan. 3.
“It feels really good to know that people will probably play next year more because we actually have won,” Cobble said. “It’s going to be really good to see people coming in.
The Spesards are happy both for the present and future of the team.
“It’s super important,” Sydney said. “We’re giving (the seniors) a little boost before they graduate.”
“If we keep working hard at it and keep the kids playing, I think it could be pretty good,” Addi added. “We could start winning more games.”
Those are exactly the words Russell — and other associated with the G-RF girls’ basketball program — want to hear. After years of frustration and only losses, the Buffaloes are eager to prove they’re not what they once were.
“I hope we’re not satisfied,” he said. “You’ve got to work at this game. This summer, kids have got to get into the gym and be a gym rat. If that happens, I think we could see that next step happen.”