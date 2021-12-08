DANVILLE, IL – Are you searching for a unique gift for a friend or family member? How about a gift for yourself? Master Gardener training is a wonderful way to meet other gardeners and learn more about a subject that encourages healthy living and eating. Gardening is becoming more popular as people want to grow their own fruits and vegetables, plant for pollinators, try composting and other eco-friendly activities like adding native plants to their landscape. It is also a good way to get some exercise. Classes start in January 2022 with two class choices; an in-person option at the University of IL Extension Office in Danville, or an online option that is self-paced and 100% remote from home on your computer.
The in-person option lasts for eleven weeks and will take place on Tuesday mornings in Danville. In this flipped classroom-style, trainee’s study at home prior to the weekly in-person session. On class days, an instructor who specializes in that week’s topic gives presentation and answer’s questions. Students then enjoy a hands-on activity like seed starting or plant propagation. There are optional field trips to local greenhouses and community gardens in the afternoon. Both experienced and novice gardeners are welcome and frequently join the program.
Online students have 3-4 months to complete the classes. This is popular with those who work or have other commitments during the day. Need based financial assistance is available for both classes. Choose whichever option best suits your lifestyle. Your fee includes the Master Gardener manual; a wonderful reference for gardeners in Illinois. It is filled with information on plant diseases, insects, fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials all specific to Illinois. There is a multiple-choice quiz each week-but it is open book. The objective is learning for the sake of learning and giving back to your community.
After classes are finished, you have two years to earn sixty volunteer hours and become a certified Master Gardener. Most interns find it easy to complete these hours the first year they take classes as there are over 15 volunteer projects to choose from and some you can even do at home. Call Jenney Hanrahan at the Vermilion County Extension Office (217) 442-8615. More info on our website: https://go.illinois.edu/ApplyVermilion
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.