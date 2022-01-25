Bloomington – For many seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the ongoing pandemic has been an unusually lonely time. State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) is hoping to brighten the Valentine season for many of these residents through his Valentines for Seniors program.
“The hope here is to bring some joy nursing home residents and let them know how much we care about them,” said Barickman. “If you’re a member of a public service organization, please consider taking part in this program so we can brighten the days of as many of our seniors as possible.”
Barickman is asking students from public and private schools, church groups, scouting organizations and other groups to create homemade cards that will be delivered to assisted living centers, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities across the state.
Cards, poems, and other well-wishes will be collected between now and Feb. 7 at Senator Barickman’s office, located at 3004 G.E. Road, Suite 1B, Bloomington, Il. Cards can be placed in the Valentines box located inside the office door during business hours, or in a small mailbox that will be placed outside of the office during off-hours. Cards can also be mailed.
In 2021, members of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus collected and delivered more than 45,000 Valentines through the statewide “Valentines for Seniors” program.