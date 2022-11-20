With inflation impacting food prices and fuel for trucks delivering nearly everything, it’s not surprising that the annual American Farm Bureau Federation’s Thanksgiving Dinner survey shows this year’s meal will cost more than in 2021.

This is the 37th annual survey conducted by the nation’s largest farm organization. The survey, with the help of 224 volunteer shoppers from all 50 states and Puerto Rico, computed the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving feast for 10 to be $64.05, just under $6.50 per person. That’s an increase of 20% from last year’s average of $53.31.

