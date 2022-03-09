Area residents shared their memories of the Lorraine Theatre during Sunday’s celebration of the Lorraine’s 100th anniversary.
The Save the Lorraine Foundation presented a 100th birthday celebration at the theatre Sunday that provided a historical overview of the theatre as well as a chance for area residents to reminisce about their memories of the theatre.
Jim Richards, Save the Lorraine Foundation Vice President, provided a history of the Lorraine.
Richards started with the early years of Hoopeston, detailing how residents flocked to the city shortly after its founding.
“As 1900 dawned, Hoopeston was rapidly becoming a boomtown,” he said.
Richards said the presence of two railroads in downtown Hoopeston carried passengers from Chicago through the area and made Hoopeston a major stop.
He also outlined how the roadways that passed through the city eventually became major roadways and how factories began to spring up around the city.
As time went by and more and more businesses flourished, so did the need for entertainment in the city.
Richards said Hoopeston had an opera house, dance halls and restaurants.
As Hoopeston moved into the 1920’s, Richards said John Boorde and his son, Elijah, decided that a theatre should be a part of the entertainment offerings in the city.
Construction began on the theatre in 1921 and the theatre opened its doors on March 6, 1922.
Richards said the first movie to be screened at the theatre was a silent movie, “The Great Moment,” starring Gloria Swanson.
“The theater continued to keep pace with the movie industry, going from silent to talking movies,” Richards said.
He said the theatre was remodeled in 1937 to make the acoustics better for sound movies and used the Art Deco theme of the day.
The theatre passed through several owners until Art Nelson bought it in 1962.
Richards said the Lorraine remained under the guidance of Nelson until he was 81-years-old and decided it was time to retire.
Nelson sold the theater to Greg Boardman and Jim Franklin in 1987 for $35,000.
Boardman would own the theatre for 20 years and made several improvements to it during his tenure.
“Mr. Boardman improved the sound by installing a Dolby sound system and doing a great job promoting his movies,” Richards said.
The last theatre owner that Richards said added their touch to the theatre was Josh Caudle, who purchased it in 2008.
Richards said Caudle added new seats and expanded the aisles of the theatre to make for a more comfortable viewing experience.
Richards said ownership of the theatre was taken over by MainSource Bank in 2012 and made several attempts to sell the theatre, but were unable to find a buyer until 2013.
During this time, Richards said, a group of concerned citizens gathered together to rescue the Lorraine.
“We formed a non-profit organization and set-up a 501-C-3,” he said. “The theatre was not in any condition to run due to water damage which occurred as it sat empty for almost two years. The ceiling on the west side of the balcony had collapsed and dropped insulation all over the seats.”
Richards said the Save the Lorraine Foundation was able to begin working on restoring the Lorraine because of the purchase, and subsequent donation, of the theatre by Fontella Fraley Krout.
“The efforts of the Save the Lorraine Foundation, thanks to the purchase and gift to the foundation by Fontella Fraley Krout on Dec. 13, 2013 got things moving to save the theatre,” he said.
Fraley Krout was present for Sunday’s event and spoke later on during the event while audience members were sharing their memories of the theatre.
Fraley Krout said she grew up in Hoopeston and her favorite movie, which she said she saw at least six times, at the Lorraine was “Gone With the Wind.”
“I never will forget that,” she said.
Fraley Krout said her mother was a movie buff and, as the oldest child, she had to go with her to the theatre.
She recalled one night, when she was in high school, she accompanied her mother to the Lorraine and won $90 during a giveaway at the theatre.
“I was 16 years old and thought I had the world by the tail,” she said. “And then, besides that, the greatest thing was that I had a six-month pass to the theatre. So I went two or three times every week.”
Fraley went on to express her appreciation for all the work the Save the Lorraine Foundation has put into restoring the theatre.
“I’m so appreciative of all the work that the foundation has done,” she said. “It really does my heart good.”
Richards took the opportunity to honor Fraley Krout for her contribution to cause of restoring the Lorraine.
“We want to honor Fontella,” he said.
Richards said the initial hopes for the foundation was that MainSource Bank would just donate the theatre to them, but that didn’t happen.
Fortunately, he said, Fraley Krout stepped up and purchased the theatre and donated it to the foundation.
“And from that spawned all that you see here,” he said. “We really want to give her our appreciation and thanks for what she did: providing us with the opportunity to work to save this precious treasure of Vermilion County.”
Richards said much work has been done on the theatre through the grants, donations, fundraisers and the donated hard work by many people who have helped restore the Lorraine to its current condition.
Richards outlined some of the work that has been done on the theatre since the Save the Lorraine Foundation began their restoration efforts.
He said the first project the foundation tackled was the outside of the building.
“Ninety percent of the building has been tuck-pointed,” he said. “We had two different groups do that project for us. A lot of that work was donated and done at a very reasonable rate.”
Richards said a new roof has been put on the theatre.
On the inside, Richards said the restrooms have been remodeled and the building’s interior has been painted by Randy Shields multiple times.
Richards said the Lorraine’s stage curtains have been cleaned and fireproofed.
He said the Lorraine’s rear curtains were donated by the Hoopeston Area School District from Honeywell School. These curtains have also been cleaned and fireproofed.
Richards said air conditioning was installed in the back area of the theatre. Heating and air systems were also installed in the lobby.
Richards said the first event presented at the Lorraine Theatre after restoration efforts started took place in February 2017 when Jani Massey and her band performed on stage while her father painted pictures to her music.
He said Massey donated the proceeds from her performance back to the Save the Lorraine Foundation.
Richards said the foundation opted to open the Little Lorraine in 2013 after the group decided that was the only option they had to generate revenue with.
“It has basically provided the cash flow to pay for utilities and to pay for insurance costs,” he said.
Richards said the foundation has conducted trivia games and various other events over the years.
He said they had to become more creative when coming up with events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to be really creative,” he said. “We’re very grateful. We had a tremendous group of people who were able to come up with different ideas and things to help us keep afloat during that trying time for everybody.”
Richards said the foundation presented several rallies as well as family movie packs and private parties at the Little Lorraine during the pandemic.
Sunday’s event wasn’t the end of the celebration of the Lorraine’s centennial year.
Richards said the foundation has a variety of other events planned throughout the rest of the year and encouraged everyone to check out the Lorraine’s website, www.thelorrainetheatre.com, for further information on the events they have planned.
“Every month we’ve got something going on,” he said.
The next event they have planned will feature area residents performing on stage at the Lorraine Theatre.
“Lorraine Locals: A Live Lyrical Showcase” will take place at 3 p.m. March 13 and will feature Bob Wilson, Jerry Urich, Tyler Robinson, the HAHS Show Choir, Bill Murphy and the Tauberts.
Later in the month the Lorraine will host performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. March 25-26 and at 2 p.m. March 27. Tickets can be purchased at www.thelorrainetheatre.com/tickets.
After Richards finished his presentation, Ray Stump took over as emcee.
Stump said he started working at the Lorraine in 1997 and worked there for eight years.
“It was a fun time,” he said. “I look back with great memories on those years.”
Stump asked those present to share some of their memories from the Lorraine and got things started by sharing some of his own.
“There are many memories associated with the theatre on special occasions and I can vouch for one special one that happened 23 years ago in June. For about a year prior to that, I’d noticed this red-haired girl who’d come in fairly regularly. I got to talking to her and found out she was as much of a movie buff as I was. You might say we were auditioning for several months and finally I asked her out. We clicked and, 23 years ago in June, we had our wedding reception right down here,” Stump said indicating the stage area of the theatre.
Stump said there have been many weddings at the Lorraine Theatre, saying that he had been told at one point there had been 17 weddings performed at the theatre over the years.
Beyond the story of his courtship with his wife, Julie, Stump also shared a memory from his father about the early days of the Lorraine.
Stump said his father was born in 1903 and later was able to recall watching the theatre being built.
He said his father also recalled a trained seal act that was presented at the Lorraine Theatre in mid-1920’s.
Stump’s father distinctly remembered that if customers had a nickel or dime after the show they could go out back, buy a sardine and throw it to the seal.
Stump ventured out into the audience after sharing his memories and asked those present to share some of their memories.
Bette Schmid spoke about her two years working at the Lorraine.
“When I got old enough, I got a job here,” she said. “You name it, I did it. I started out as an usher with a flashlight and took people to their seats.”
Schmid said when she worked at the Lorraine every seat, on the floor and the balcony, was full.
“People liked the Lorraine Theatre,” she said. “I liked working here. After I started ushering they promoting me to selling candy. I sold tickets. I put pictures up on the marquee. You name it. Oh and I cleaned the restrooms. But it was a good place to be and I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Randy Shields, who Stump recognized for his work in helping with the restoration of the theatre, talked about taking his future wife, Joan, to dates at the Lorraine Theatre.
Shields said they had their first date in 1965 and sat in the balcony at the Lorraine.
“It’s a great theatre,” he said. “We’ve been here hundreds of times over the years. It’s just a great place.”
Lou Graham said she participated in some of the talent shows at the Lorraine and asked if others recalled them.
“I just thought it was a sure way to get into Hollywood,” she said. “I was here two years for talent shows, never won a thing. The baton twirlers always won.”
Marilyn Tyler recalled going on dates at the Lorraine as well.
“I started dating my first husband in 1965, but I was only 15 and couldn’t go out of town,” she said. “So we spent every Saturday night here. Also he ran the projector so he didn’t have to pay for me to get in, but, of course, because he ran the projector, we had to be in the balcony.”
Jill Brockway Mitchell recalled people could come to the theatre on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to see one show and then come on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to see a different show.
She said this arrangement let the high school kids stay in town over the weekend rather than needing to go to Danville to watch a different movie than what was playing.
“You could come Friday or Saturday night and come to Sunday night and see a different show,” she said. “It was great growing up here. I love it. I miss it.”
Many more memories were shared during the rest of the afternoon.
The event concluded with Richards and Stump asking audience members to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Lorraine Theatre.