Hoopeston Public Library
The Hoopeston Public Library has just a few items left from their recent book sale and everything is now free.
Stop by upstairs for teen and adult books or downstairs for children’s books and take as many as you want. First come, first served.
Cissna Park Community Library District
Story Hour begins Tuesday October 5 for preschoolers ages 2 1/2 — 5 (not yet in kindergarten) at the Cissna Park Community Library District. Sign up at the library or call 815-457-2452 or email donna.jean@cpschool.org.
Loda Township Library Public
As of Oct. 5, Loda Township Library will resume regular hours for patrons to borrow materials as well as use computers, fax, copy, or print. Library hours are 9-5 Monday through Thursday and 9-1 on Saturdays.
You can preorder books through the SHARE website (http://lodp.illshareit.com) or by emailing the director at lodalibrary@gmail.com. You will receive a call or text when your items are ready for pickup. Call the library at 217-386-2783 for more information.
Please take all appropriate precautions to ensure the health of you and your families!
Clifton Central Library District
Join us on Saturday, October 2, to create wooden pumpkins to add to your fall display. All of the supplies will be provided. The program is free for CCLD cardholders; non-cardholders will have a $10 fee for materials. Sessions are being offered at 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM with limited seating for each session. Please register by calling the library at 815-694-2800.