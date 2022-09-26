Hoopeston Public Library is partnering with other libraries in the Illinois Heartland Library System to sponsor the 2022 IHLS Library Crawl.
The event is an opportunity for library lovers and “book nerds” to tour some of the other great libraries across the southern two-thirds of Illinois.
This year’s event runs for the entire month of October. More than 120 libraries from Gilman in the north to Metropolis in far southern Illinois are participating.
HPL patrons of all ages are invited to pick up their Library Crawl Passport at the upstairs main desk and get that passport stamped when they visit participating libraries. Every HPL patron who visits at least 5 libraries during the month and gets their passport stamped will receive a special gift when they return “home” and they’ll also be entered in a drawing for one of two gift card prizes at the end of the month.
“This is a fun activity for couples, groups of friends or families to spend a day or an afternoon visiting other libraries,” said HPL Director Tricia Freeland.
Online maps and guides to local eateries and attractions will also be available for Library Crawl participants.
For more information, or to pick up your Library Crawl Passport, call or stop by the library.