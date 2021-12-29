Area fire departments assisted the Hoopeston Fire Department in responding to structure fire in the 400 block of South Dixie Highway Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to the location at 4:52 p.m. Dec. 26 for a building on fire.
The Hoopeston Fire Department, Rossville Fire Department and Wellington-Greer Fire Department along with the Hoopeston Police Department responded to the call.
Firefighters were on the scene for a few hours while the fire was extinguished. While firefighters were extinguishing the fire, police blocked off traffic on Route 1 from Elm to Penn.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.
The building, which has sat empty for several years, previously housed Reliable Auto and, prior to that, was the location of a local diner.