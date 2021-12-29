An area family recently delivered blankets to residents at Heritage Health and Autumn Fields for Christmas
Sherry Decker along with her grandson, Asa Ray, her granddaughter, Macy Ray, and her daughter-in-law, Janice Ray, delivered the blankets as part of a Christmas tradition.
The family made their deliveries to Autumn Fields first.
Decker said the blankets they delivered to Autumn Fields were made by the Rossville-Alvin Student Council and Honor Society.
She said the residents were really pleased with their blankets.
The family then went to Heritage Health to deliver blankets they had purchased.
Decker said Asa and Macy got to give their great-grandmother, Faustene Ray, her blanket. They also delivered a blanket to Janice’s mother, Wilma Johnson.
She said Macy and Asa have been delivering since they were born. Asa is 17 and Macy is 8.
Decker estimates that the family tradition has been going on for 20 years.