A familiar face returned to the Hoopeston City Council Tuesday night.
Carl Ankenbrand, who had previously served on the council for 18 years before losing his seat to current Ward II Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell in 2021, was appointed to fill the vacant Ward II seat left by Jeff Wise when he was appointed mayor by the council earlier this year.
Wise said he chose Ankenbrand because he wanted someone with experience on the council to fill the position and knew the Ankenbrand could come in and “hit the ground running.”
In this new position, Ankenbrand will chair the city’s Street & Alley Department as well as serving on other committees.
Wise expressed his confidence in Ankenbrand’s abilities.
“He’ll do a great job leading Street & Alley,” he said. “I feel like I’m leaving Street & Alley in good hands with Carl. I know Wade [Gocking] was looking forward to working with him.
Wise said Ankenbrand’s term will last a little over a year until the next election.
After Wise made the appointment and put it to the council for a vote, Ferrell raised an objection to Ankenbrand’s appointment.
Ferrell, who said she had spoken with Wise about this matter prior to the meeting, objected to Ankenbrand being appointed to the council after the citizens of Hoopeston had voted him out of office.
Ferrell stressed that she didn’t have anything against Ankenbrand.
“I just want to make it really clear this is not intended to be personal. It’s just my opinion. Because I like Carl, I think he’s a good guy,” she said. “However, he did get voted out and, again just my opinion, I feel like to re-instate him after he was voted out by the people that it’s kind of a slap in the face to them.”
Wise said he understood and said he appreciated Ferrell’s opinion.
No further objections were raised to Ankenbrand’s appointment.
He was confirmed by the council in a 6-1 vote.
In other business:
- Alderman Steve Eyrich announced that the cemetery department has just recently received a plow it had ordered and it is now ready for service just in time for the snowstorm.
- Ferrell reported that Mike Davis, Central Illinois Land Bank Authority executive director, had spoken with her about the land bank’s efforts regarding six properties they plan to demolish in the city.
She said Davis is just waiting on asbestos reports to come back on the properties next week before seeking bids on the projects.
Ferrell reported that Davis said there will be some activity at those properties in the next two months or so. She said neighbors shouldn’t be suspicious of the activity, but if they have concerns they can call the police department.
“Just know that there will be some work being done at those properties,” she said.
Ferrell said Davis hopes that the demolitions will be in progress by April.
The properties in question are: 320 Front Street, 322 Front Street, 908 W. Washington, 406 E. Thompson Avenue, 520 E. Honeywell Avenue and 210 E. Washington.
Ferrell added that building inspector Dave Biggerstaff and her are sending out notices to houses and buildings around the city that are of concern in order to take a more proactive approach on the structures in town before there are more buildings or houses that need to be torn down.
“We’re trying to get a jump on things like that,” she said.
- Alderman Joe Gossett reported that there will be a bill for $3,795 at the next meeting for a new intoxometer for the Hoopeston Police Department.
Gossett said the department’s current intoximeter is 20-plus-years-old and is not serviceable anymore.
An intoximeter is a breathalyzer tool used by officers during traffic stops.
Without a new one, Gossett said, officers would need to take drivers who need a breathalyzer test to Danville to be tested.
“So our only options are we either replace it or we take everybody to Danville, which takes an officer out of service for 30-plus minutes. Actually an hour with drive time,” he said.
Gossett said the new intoximeter should last the department another 20 years before they have to worry about replacing it.
- Alderwoman Robin Lawson said she is working closely with Fire Chief Joel Bird regarding buildings that need to be torn down following fires.
“Joel has been doing a fantastic job keeping up on that,” she said. “I believe letters also have gone out accordingly there.”
- Lawson also reminded citizens of the Fireman’s Bash on May 7.
She encouraged citizens interested in purchasing tickets to find a fireman to obtain them.
- Alderman Bob Porth reported that he had submitted the city’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) audit.
Porth said former finance committee chairman Bill Goodwine told him to expect the audit to be rejected at least twice due to typos.
- Ankenbrand reminded city residents who live on streets with snow routes to not park on the street while the snow routes are activated.
Snow routes were activated as of 6 p.m. Tuesday night in advance of the heavy snows that were expected Tuesday night through Thursday.
Wise, who added to the Street & Alley report, said that, however much snow the city got in the following days, was expected to be around for at least a week to 10 day.
“So, if your car gets buried, it could stay there for a while,” he said.
Wise said the Street & Alley department was prepared for the coming snows.
“Everything’s prepped and ready to go,” he said.
Wise said city hall will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
He said the Parks Department and Cemetery Department will be assisting the Street & Alley Department with plowing efforts around the city during the snow storm.
Wise said Street & Alley Department Superintendent Wade Gocking will be directing all of the plows around the city.
He said the basic plan at that moment was to have two trucks doing the alleys around the city while the remaining plows try to keep the roads clear.
“This storm has the potential to be the storm of the century,” Wise said. “So we’ll do what we can and we’ll try our best to keep the roads open.”